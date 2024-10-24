Hawks cast net wide for fugitive director wanted for tax fraud

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has launched a manhunt for a company director who is the main suspect in connection with a major tax fraud and money laundering case dating back to 2017.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said the law enforcement agency is looking for 59-year-old Augusto Manuel Carrera De Oliveira, who was the director of an entity called Casino Pty Ltd when the tax fraud and money laundering happened.

Ramovha said the Johannesburg High Court authorised a warrant for De Oliveira’s arrest on May 5, 2021; however, he is yet to be located.

Ramovha said the Johannesburg-based Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team secured the court attendance of Duston Bernard Haddon, 38, and entity Casino Pty Ltd in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

According to him, Haddon and Casino Pty Ltd’s court appearance is a significant development in a case that the SA Revenue Service (SARS) registered at the Johannesburg Central police station in December 2017.

The case was in respect of multiple counts of fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act.

SARS lost over R20-million

Said Ramovha: “SARS lost an amount estimated at over R20-million over the period from October 1, 2012, to October 2014.

“The company, Casino Importers and Exporters, submitted fraudulent VAT 201 returns to SARS, supported by fake invoices. The suspect then laundered the refunded amounts through numerous accounts.

“This substantial financial crime has been brought to light due to diligent investigation by the Hawks.”

He said Haddon and Casino Pty Ltd are facing charges that include 26 counts of fraud, one count of forgery, one count of uttering, and 110 counts of money laundering.

Ramovha said Haddon was released on R30 000 bail, and the case has been remanded to November 28, pending further police investigations and the tracing of the main suspect in the case, De Oliveira, who was the director of the entity at the time.

“The Johannesburg High Court authorised a warrant for his arrest on May 5, 2021. He is yet to be located.

“Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigation officer, Warrant Officer Dean Pillay, on 071 481 3545.

“The public is further warned that harbouring a fugitive is a criminal offence that is punishable in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act,” said Ramovha.

Tax dodging is a serious offence

The provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa, welcomed the developments in the case.

“In light of the recent arrest of individuals involved in fraud and money laundering, it is crucial to highlight the importance of tax compliance,” said Kadwa.

“Evading taxes or engaging in fraudulent activities not only undermines the integrity of our financial system, but it is also a serious offence.

“It is the responsibility of every individual and business to adhere to tax regulations and contribute their fair share to the country’s economy.”

