Hawks foil fuel robbery in Meyerton, arrest 11 gang members

As the nation is reeling from the recent fuel hikes that have hit motorists hard in the pockets, a gang of robbers has seen the economic tight squeeze as an opportunity to coin it and hatched a plan to pull out a daring robbery at a Meyerton fuel plant in Gauteng.

Little did the gang know that their luck would run out with this operation, and as we speak, instead of relaxing at their favourite chill spot counting wards of cash, they are sitting in cold police cells waiting for their court appearance.

Eleven suspects nabbed

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Hawks confirmed the arrest of 11 suspects aged between 27 and 46 at a Meyerton fuel plant “by the members of the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section, Hawks’ Non Ferrous Section Headquarters, Vaal Rand Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing, Bidvest Protea Coin Tactical Unit and Protea Coin Airwing, for theft of fuel”.

“The Hawks members received intelligence about a robbery that was to occur in Meyerton at a fuel plant. The information was operationalised and the area was placed under surveillance,” the Hawks said.

During surveillance, two tankers were seen entering the premises which preliminary investigation found that it had been placed under administration.

The Hawks said that preliminary investigation also purports that the security personnel guarding the premises might be in cahoots with the nine suspects arrested.

The suspects will appear in court soon.