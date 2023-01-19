Hawks nab Free State men for illegally dealing in elephant tusks

Two men from the Free State have been busted for being in possession of elephant tusks and selling them for R60 000.

The arrest came after the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team pretended to be the potential buyers of the illegal tusks.

Free State Hawks spokesperson Christopher Singo said the suspects were immediately arrested by members of the Hawks, economic small development, local criminal record centre, and tourism and environmental affairs.

“The Hawks set up a trap for the suspects on Wednesday, January 18 2023 and arranged to buy the elephant tusks from the suspects,” said Singo.

“The suspects agreed to meet the police and during the meeting, the suspects showed the police two elephant tusks and demanded R60 000.”

