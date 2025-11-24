Hawks officer, Tembisa hospital official charged over R100K bribe

Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital official Zacharia Chisele (53) and Hawks official Sgt Papi Tsie (41) appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where they were charged with corruption.

In a joint media statement between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks, the two entities said Chisele and Tsie are each facing a charge of corruption.

Tried to avoid ongoing investigations

“It is alleged that on 23 November 2025, the two met with the Hawks investigating officer involved in an ongoing investigation of corruption at the Tembisa Hospital. During the meeting, it is alleged that the two gave the Hawks official a gratification of R100 000 for Chisele to avoid prosecution in an ongoing investigation,” said NPA Pretoria regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

Mahanjana said in court the matter was postponed to December 2 2025 for bail investigations and a bail application.

The two accused remain in police custody.

Earlier, Hawks national spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said two suspects, a police official attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) (Hawks) and a Tembisa Hospital official, are expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of corruption.

Offered gratification in cash

“It is alleged that on Friday, 21 November 2025, a DPCI officer was approached by a 41-year-old suspect, a sergeant from the DPCI. The sergeant informed the officer that a 53-year-old Tembisa Hospital official wanted to meet regarding an ongoing investigation linked to the hospital. The sergeant further indicated that the hospital official required assistance. And he was willing to offer gratification in order to avoid prosecution in the ongoing investigation.

“On Sunday, 23 November 2025, the Hawks member and the Tembisa Hospital official met with the complainant, the investigator in the case, and handed over R100, 000 cash as gratification. An operation authorised by the Director of Public Prosecutions was subsequently executed by the DPCI’s Serious Corruption Investigation unit. It led to the arrest of both the sergeant and the Tembisa Hospital official,” said Mbambo.

Officer declined offer, notified Hawks

Mbambo said the acting national head of the Hawks, Lt-Gen Siphosihle Nkosi, commended the investigating officer who refused to concede to criminal solicitation.

“We assure the public that investigations relating to corruption at Tembisa Hospital will continue without deterrence. We also emphasise that those within the DPCI who involve themselves in criminal activities will be rooted out of the organisation,” said Nkosi.

Mbambi said the Hawks “remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. And it remains steadfast in the fight against corruption”.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content