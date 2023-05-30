Hawks pounce on cashier for defrauding former employer

A former cashier at Jumbo Cash and Carry in Mthatha has been arrested for stealing more R360 000 from the company.

Khululekani Koyana was nabbed for theft by the Mthatha-based serious commercial crime investigation unit of the Hawks on Monday.

According to the police, the 33-year-old was arrested after his employers lodged a complaint alleging that when he was employed as a cashier in March and October 2022, he stole from the company.

Koyana allegedly unlawfully and intentionally created fraudulent credit notes which he later redeemed for cash for his personal benefit.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the management of the Cash and Carry alleged that Koyana used his manager’s card to authorize and disguise his crime.

“It is alleged that he also used the manager’s card and password to authorize the fictitious transactions on the system without authority. Investigations ensued and confirmed that Jumbo suffered a total prejudice of more R360 000,” said Mgolodela.

Koyana briefly appeared at the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday and the matter was remanded to June 7 for a formal bail application.

