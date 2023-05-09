Hawks pounce on self-proclaimed forex trading tycoon Shezi

Presidential hopeful Sandile Shezi has been arrested, a week after launching his new political party Vuka Ma-Africa.

Shezi, who is believed to have been arrested on Monday, is expected to appear at the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Shezi, the self-proclaimed South Africa’s youngest forex trading millionaire who, at the age of 23, reportedly amassed over a million rands through forex trading, is being investigated by the Hawks for allegedly scamming unsuspecting investors including a retired school principal.

The victims were scammed after they made deposits into his forex trading company Global Forex Institute with hopes of earning high interest.

Last week, the troubled businessman announced that he will be standing for presidency in the general elections scheduled for 2024, stating that he has started the Vuka Ma-Afrika, which will be launched on May 24.

At 31 years old, he will be the youngest person to contest elections to become the president of the country.

He said during a media briefing last week: “I think we spend too much time complaining … we can sit all day and discuss matters and never find any solutions … but if we come together, there’s a lot that can actually be done.”

However, Sunday World has learnt that in addition to various cases of fraud, which were opened against him at the Sandton and Midrand police stations, Shezi is also being investigated by the Hawks in Pretoria.

Hawks’ spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase confirmed to Sunday World that Shezi’s case is sitting with the crime busters for investigation.

He added that the investigation is showing prospects of success.

“We are currently compiling a full report on the matter. It is a success and we will share everything with you as soon as the report is done,” Nkwalase said.

Sunday World understands that the Hawks are also sitting on two cases which were opened against the flamboyant trader in Sandton.

The cases were transferred to the Hawks from the police station due to the seriousness of the cases and the amounts involved amounting to more than R1-million.

In one of the cases, which was opened in 2022, Shezi allegedly defrauded a Limpopo school principal of over R1-million in his pension payout in 2019, after making him promises that he will get his money back with interests.

The principal, who asked not to be identified for fear of humiliation, told Sunday World that he was scammed by the flashy forex trader after he met him at one of his seminars at Meropa Casino outside Polokwane.

“He has not paid me back until this day. I only saw through the media that he is opening a political party, which is a slap in the face for us people who were scammed by him,” said the principal.

Late in 2022, Shezi promised to pay back the principal in tranches of R10 000 a week until he has paid off the R1.2-million which was transferred to his account, however, Shezi backtracked and blocked the pensioner from having any communication with him.

The case was opened in Sandton and transferred to the Hawks offices in 2022.

Shezi is known for his flashy lifestyle and driving around in multimillion-rand vehicles.

He owns a fleet of luxury cars including a Lamborghini Gallardo, Range Rover Velar, Ferrari California T, Maserati Grancabrio, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and a BMW i8.

He is also known for traveling first-class as he vacations around the world, and owns a mansion at an exclusive private estate.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, who said earlier that other fraud-related cases against Shezi were closed after he paid back monies owed to victims, could not be reached at the time of publishing.

