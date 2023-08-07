Hawks probe Limpopo mayor’s expensive cars

The Fetakgomo-Tubatse Local Municipality in Limpopo has rejected allegations that executive mayor Eddie Maila travels in official vehicles worth more than the amount allocated for municipal leaders.

This week, opposition councillor Seun Mogotji, from the Bolsheviks Party SA in the Sekhukhune area, approached the Hawks, asking them to investigate the mayor for contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Mogotji accused Maila of cruising around in two BMW vehicles, each worth more than the R700 000 vehicle budget allocated to municipal office-

bearers across the country.

Mogotji, the secretary of the Sekhukhune-based opposition party, claimed that municipal manager Mogoramedi Makgata was also complicit in the unlawful purchases of the vehicles.

“The threshold limit for vehicle purchases relating to official use by political office-bearers must not exceed R700 000 or 70% of the total annual remuneration package for the different grades of municipalities.”

Mogotji said he would not rest until all relevant government institutions attend to the allegations he has made against Maila and the ANC-led local council in Fetakgomo-Tubatse Municipality.

When confronted about the allegations, Maila said there was no basis for the claims, but refused to explain the issue involving his official vehicles.

“There is nothing that makes me happier than someone who says, ‘I will involve law enforcement agencies.’ I cannot be intimidated by people who are haters of progress.

“The law says ‘councillors are restricted from participating in bid committees and the purchase of vehicles.’ So, I am not the proper person to comment,” he said.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Lieut-Col Matimba Maluleke confirmed they were investigating the matter.

“As the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, we can confirm that we have received a complaint in relation to the allegations of corruption at Fetakgomo-Tubatse Municipality and we are investigating it,” said Maluleke.

