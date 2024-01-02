Hawks probe Soshanguve mass murder after cop gets killed

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed that the horrific New Year’s Day mass murder, including a police officer, in a Pretoria township is being probed by the Hawks.

Lesufi said this after paying Soshanguve Police Station a visit on Tuesday to get more details around the brutal murders.

He said the case had been taken up by the Hawks as it involved a dead police officer.

“Two of the suspects were arrested in the early hours of this morning, and the police have indicated to me that they are looking for other suspects,” said Lesufi.

He also paid the victims’ home and the crime scene a visit.

“The police are quite convinced that after processing and dealing with the matter of those they have arrested, they will have an idea on the motive behind this attack,” said Lesufi.

Police confirmed the arrest of the two suspects who are linked to the shooting and mass murder that took place in Soshanguve’s Block P.

The police said the tragic incident happened in the early hours of New Year’s day on Monday.

According to media reports, three assailants approached a car that two of the victims were in while the other two were relaxing outside the car.

When the incident happened people in the area were still celebrating the New Year.

It is reported that two of the deceased were siblings, a police constable Mpho Kgobotlo, who worked at the OR Tambo International Airport and his 14-year-old sister, his girlfriend and the fourth victim who is yet to be identified.

Gauteng police Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning and are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

“Two suspects aged 30 and 33 have been arrested this morning in connection to the shooting incident that claimed the lives of four people including a teenage girl. They are both facing multiple charges of murder,” said Nevhuhulwi.

She said the circumstances that led to the shooting were still unknown at this stage.

She said when the police went to the crime scene they found the four with lying on the street with gun shot wounds.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content