Hawks slammed for ‘weakening’ R269m graft case

The removal of a senior lead investigator from the R269-million corruption case against Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae has sparked a political storm.

Last Friday, the Hawks shockingly replaced the senior captain who was the lead investigator in the case with a junior constable. Both investigators are known to Sunday World.

The case was opened by the EFF in the Free State in October last year, when businessman Patrick Phuti, who was close to Letsoha-Mathae, claimed publicly that he was a benefactor of the premier and her husband, Lawrence Mathae, the speaker of Mangaung Metro Municipality.

The relationship between Letsoha-Mathae and Phuti reportedly soured when the tender awarded to Phuti’s company, New Beginnings Projects, for R269-million to carry out road maintenance on a stretch of road between Tweespruit and Excelsior, was terminated.

The said tender was awarded when Letsoha-Mathae was MEC for roads, transport and police, however, the project was terminated when she became the premier and was awarded to another contractor, Tau Pele Construction.

After the contract was cancelled, Phuti spoke out, alleging that he had bought luxury vehicles for the premier and her husband.

He also claimed that he was financially supporting the Mathaes’ lifestyle and stated that he had spent hundreds of thousands of rands to sponsor Letsoha-Mathae’s campaign for the position of treasurer-general of the ANCWL. Furthermore, Phuti stated that he possessed the records of the payments he made to the couple.

EFF’s Free State provincial secretary Malefane Msimanga claimed that there had been no progress since his party had opened the case against the premier last year.

“We received messages in November last year and February this year, however, nothing is yielding results. Now, the Hawks have replaced the senior investigator with the junior one. Imagine assigning a constable in such a high-profile case.”

“It is clear that the Hawks and NPA want to bungle this case, as there are people who want to make sure that this case gets messed up with the NPA and the Hawks,” said Msimanga.

FF+ leader in Free State, Tammy Breedt, expressed concerns about the circumstances surrounding the replacement, stating that the change of investigating officers mid-case raised doubts about transparency and credibility.

She said they had taken up the matter with the acting minister of police, Firoz Cachalia.

“What is alarming, though, is that a junior official has now been appointed to lead the high-profile corruption investigation.

“The public is entitled to answers, particularly when it comes to large amounts of taxpayers’ money and possible high-level corruption,” said Breedt.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said that the dynamics surrounding the selection of investigating officers and the delegation of duties from one member to another remain an internal process of the Hawks and will not be discussed in the public domain.

“To assure the public, we can confirm that this investigation is being overseen by a high-ranking officer, a brigadier, who is ensuring that all required processes and procedures are followed to the letter.

“We can further confirm that the change of investigating officers did not affect the case, and the reasons thereof will remain within the DPCI domain. Such an investigation is at an advanced stage.

“DPCI is not investigating an individual but a matter that has been reported. Until such time that evidence has been obtained and presented before the court of law, only then will we make it known who the person of interest is,” said Mbambo.