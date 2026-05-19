‘He took too long to sue,’ says jury as Elon Musk loses OpenAI suit

A federal jury ruled on Monday that Elon Musk waited too long to sue OpenAI and its co-founders, delivering a decisive victory to the ChatGPT startup and ending one of Silicon Valley’s most closely watched courtroom battles.

The swift decision caps a three-week trial that saw a parade of tech titans take the stand, with Musk arguing that OpenAI’s pivot to a profit-driven business betrayed its original nonprofit mandate.

The jury in Oakland Federal Court found that Musk’s claims against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, president Greg Brockman, the OpenAI Foundation, and Microsoft were barred by statutes of limitations, leaving the billionaire’s core arguments largely unaddressed.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers accepted and confirmed the jury’s decision after asking them to advise her on the matter.