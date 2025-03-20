Health department calls for calm as Mpox cases rise in Gauteng

The Department of Health has called for calm as Gauteng province experiences an increase in Mpox cases.

Three more laboratory-confirmed cases of Mpox were discovered in Ekurhuleni, the department reported on Wednesday.

As a result, the overall cumulative number of positive cases since the outbreak in May 2024 increased from 28 to 31. Six cases that have been reported since the start of this year are included in the total.

One of the recently identified positive cases is a 38-year-old male who arrived at the medical facility showing Mpox symptoms.

Three new cases in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng

A 14-year-old child and a 33-year-old woman were both linked to the other patient, adding as the two confirmed Mpox cases.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale confirmed the matter. He said that none of the patients had recently travelled to any of the countries or areas where Mpox is now on the rise.

“This suggests that there is ongoing local transmission of the virus in the country. And this also highlights the necessity of rapid and well-coordinated contact-tracing for early detection. Thus effective management of positive cases,” said Mohale.

He further said the patients are currently self-isolating. They are receiving appropriate clinical management from the healthcare workers.

Low fatality rate

Mpox is typically a mild and self-limiting disease with a low fatality rate.

Mohale said the risk of wider transmission remains low in South Africa. However, anyone can contract Mpox regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation and race.

“Additionally, all three new Mpox patients also tested positive for a relatively unknown, but common virus. The virus is called herpes simplex virus (HSV), …which causes painful blisters or ulcers. It mainly spreads through skin-to-skin contact, including kissing and unprotected sex. As such, consistent and correct use of condoms remains the best way to prevent genital herpes and other STIs,” he said.

“The virus is generally asymptomatic, treatable, but not curable. Its symptoms include a rash, which may last for two to four weeks. Also fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands.”

