Health Department dismisses Covid-19 voice note as misleading

The Department of Health has hit back at a misleading voice note making the rounds on social media platforms, claiming that people who vaccinated against Covid-19 are dying due to the vaccine.

The voice note, which is also circulating on WhatsApp, promotes the use of an unregistered over-the-counter product called Nature’s Choice Activated Charcoal as a solution to “prevent” such deaths.

As per the department, there have been no deaths reported that are causally linked to the Covid-19 vaccines, except for the three cases that the department reported early in 2023.

Potential to cause confusion

Members of the public are being urged to ignore any erroneous social media content.

“The voice note has the potential to cause significant confusion, anger, and anxiety, especially among those who lost their loved ones due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the department said in a statement.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the Covid-19 vaccines are now claiming lives.”

The public has since been urged to ignore this recording and distance itself from the use of Nature’s Choice Activated Charcoal to prevent death from the Covid-19 jab.

This product, according to the department, is not registered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, which establishes and regulates the safety, efficacy, and quality of all medicines distributed in the country.

Relief of flatulence

The department explained that activated charcoal is used after alcohol binges and the ingestion of poison, while some people drink it to relieve flatulence.

Meanwhile, if a person is on treatment, activated charcoal may bind to the active ingredient, reducing the medication’s effectiveness.

“Abuse of activated charcoal may also interfere with the absorption of nutrients in the diet,” the department said.

“The department advises the public to use any over-the-counter and unscheduled health products with caution and on the advice of a registered health professional.” – SAnews.gov.za

