Health industry regulator to look deeper into Magudumana’s case

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), a regulator for the healthcare profession registered under the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974, has promised to look deeper into Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s case.

Despite reports that Magudumana is not registered with the HPCSA to practise as a medical doctor, the council said on Tuesday that it has noted the media reports.

HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said the council will institute its own investigation into the matter.

“The HPCSA will work collectively with relevant stakeholders within government, which include the South African Police Service, the Department of Health at both provincial and national level, the Department of Home Affairs, and the Department of Correctional Services to ensure that the investigation process is comprehensive,” said Tsatsawane.

Magudumana is in custody in Tanzania after she was arrested with her lover, Thabo Bester, and a Mozambican national late on Friday while allegedly trying to cross the border into Kenya.

Magudumana and Bester are accused of multiple fraud and money-laundering schemes in South Africa. Attempts to bring them back to the country are under way.

