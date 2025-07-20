Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane accused of plotting Ngobese-Zuma’s axing

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane is at the centre of allegations that she pressured Vuma FM to terminate the contract of radio presenter and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

Multiple sources have told Sunday World that Simelane threatened to pull government advertising from Vuma FM unless Ngobese-Zuma was fired.

At the core of this controversy is Ngobese-Zuma’s involvement in the March in March movement, an organisation she founded to campaign against illegal immigration in South Africa. The movement has staged several protests, including a controversial visit to Durban’s Addington Hospital, questioning the presence of undocumented foreign nationals within public health facilities.

Hospital visit riled MEC

Simelane publicly condemned the hospital visit and called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to intervene. Her statement attracted widespread criticism on social media, with many accusing her of defending the presence of illegal immigrants over citizens’ concerns about the strain on public healthcare.

A senior source at Vuma FM revealed: “Simelane personally complained to Vuma FM management about Jacinta. She made it clear that if the station did not dismiss her, she would not only withdraw Department of Health adverts but also persuade other KZN government departments to do the same. Given Vuma FM’s precarious financial position [of being] heavily reliant on government advertising, the station’s hands were tied.”

Another insider confirmed that Ngobese-Zuma was dismissed abruptly without any disciplinary hearing or due process.

“Jacinta came to work on 15 July as usual, expecting discussions about her contract renewal. Instead, she was informed that she was being let go because of external complaints. This raises serious questions about editorial independence and the misuse of public funds to control media narratives,” said the source.

Dismissal slammed

Zwakele Mncwango, the provincial leader of Action SA in KZN, condemned the dismissal, arguing that it sends a message that the government is siding with illegal immigrants.

“Vuma FM made a terrible error. By removing Jacinta, they are effectively declaring support for illegal immigration. The MEC is not acting alone; such a move must have been discussed at higher levels within the ANC structures or government. The March in March movement is non-political and peaceful. I’ve marched with them myself. This is an issue that should unite South Africans,” Mncwango said.

He also took aim at the silence of local celebrities and media personalities: “It’s disappointing that KZN’s artists and media colleagues haven’t stood up for Jacinta. She is one of their own, yet there is a deafening silence.”

In response to the allegations, Simelane’s spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa strongly denied any involvement: “The Department of Health has noted with concern the unfounded media speculation. We categorically deny influencing Vuma FM’s staffing decisions. Any claims of the Department’s involvement are baseless and regrettable. Our sole focus remains on protecting public health.”

Promised response not forthcoming

Vuma FM spokesperson Vusi Shange confirmed that the station would be issuing a formal statement addressing the matter and Ngobese-Zuma’s contract of employment. However, at the time of publication, no such statement had been released.

When approached for comment, Ngobese-Zuma declined to elaborate, saying: “I have nothing to add beyond the statement I issued.”

The controversy has reignited debates about media freedom, government influence over independent entities, and the state’s stance on illegal immigration. Civil society organisations have also begun weighing in, demanding transparency from both the station and provincial government.

