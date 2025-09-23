Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko announces measures to clear cancer test backlogs

Immediate steps have been taken to address delays in processing pathology results at the National Health Laboratory Service’s (NHLS) Historic Lab at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, according to Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The department met with medical experts who expressed concerns about the delays at the NHLS, specifically at Charlotte Maxeke and, to a lesser extent, at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Nkomo-Ralehoko informed the provincial legislature.

The results of pathology are essential for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients because they validate the type and presence of the disease and help determine the best course of action.

Nkomo-Ralehoko has established a multidisciplinary task team with experts from both the department and NHLS to address the backlog.

“The team will work collaboratively to devise a comprehensive plan to prioritise delays in pathology results.

“The task team is also tasked with exploring the inclusion of private pathologists to help alleviate the delays,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Enhancing internal capacity

The department is also considering the establishment of its own laboratory to process pathology specimens.

“This initiative aims to enhance our internal capacity, reduce dependency on NHLS, and ensure that our patients receive timely and efficient care,” she said.

She emphasised that cancer treatment has not stopped, despite the delays.

While pathology results are pending, Nkomo-Ralehoko stated that medical professionals are still providing care, including radiation oncology treatment.

There are currently no backlogs at other pathology labs, including Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

“I want to reiterate that cancer treatment is currently ongoing and the issue of pathology services is receiving close attention.

“We are working hand-in-hand with the NHLS and other stakeholders to identify sustainable solutions, and we understand the urgency of this matter and are dedicated to ensuring that our parents receive the quality care they deserve.”

