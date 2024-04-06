Healthcare professionals on dietary interventions for diabetes

Diabetes patients have highlighted a lack of support from healthcare professionals about dietary interventions as a treatment for the disease.

This was revealed by two health NGOs, the Noakes Foundation and Eat Better South Africa. They conducted a study in Dunoon, an informal settlement in the Western Cape. The study was to demonstrate how nutrition education programmes in underserved areas can address the health issues and social stigma associated with diabetes.

South Africans at risk

The International Diabetes Federation estimated that one in nine South Africans suffers from diabetes.

The Federation said diets heavy in sugar and carbs are a major contributor to diabetes. This is particularly in low-income areas where processed foods are more readily available and reasonably priced.

Jayne Bullen, chief operating officer at the Noakes Foundation, said the foundation aims to challenge mainstream scientific thinking around the link between nutrition and chronic diseases.

“When participants initially received their diagnosis, most of them weren’t aware that diabetes was a disease they could manage with a healthy lifestyle,” said Bullen.

Link between nutrition and disease

“Diabetes is often viewed as a death sentence in low-income communities because there is a lack of understanding about how to manage it. Our research explored the best ways to inform, engage and support people in these communities. [To teach them about] healthy nutrition and the benefits of a low-carb, high-fat diet in managing diabetes,” Bullen added.

The study aimed to reduce consumption of refined sugars and carbohydrates while promoting accessible, nutrient-dense alternatives.

Bullen said participants shared details about their lived experiences, offering insights into how diabetes patients in under-resourced communities need to be supported.

“Participants often felt a sense of isolation because they didn’t want to be a burden to loved ones. They found it difficult to maintain a different diet than the rest of their household.”

Importance of support

She said diabetic patients need to surround themselves with people who are supportive of their new lifestyle changes. In addition, a holistic approach to their diabetes diagnosis.

“The support group aspect of the programme provided that sense of community. It made their journeys to better nutrition easier,” explains Bullen.

Based on the outcomes of the study, Bullen said when people are empowered with knowledge and support, they are more likely to actively manage their diabetes through dietary changes.

“We are proud to be conducting research that shows the positive impact of holistic diabetes management. [This includes] addressing the medical, social and emotional needs of people in under-resourced communities,” she adds.

