Heavy month on the cards for motorists as fuel price rises

Another heavy month is on the cards for the majority of South African motorists with the fuel prices expected to increase on Tuesday midnight.

The price of petrol will increase by 37 cents per litre while diesel will drop by between 48c and 74c per litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin will go down by 33 cents per litre at the wholesale level while that of LP gas will decrease by 44c per kilogram.

According to the Mineral Resources Department, the adjustment is based on current local and international factors, including the rising cost of crude oil.

“The average Brent crude oil price increased from $79.24 [R1 466] to 82.20 during the period under review,” said Robert Maake, spokesperson for the department.

“The main contributing factor is the Chinese GDP [gross domestic product] growth data, which is driven mainly by household consumption, mainly services.”

He added that fuel prices were boosted by the beginning of the driving season in the US and economic growth in China. Middle distillate prices on the other hand decreased due to oversupply in the markets.

