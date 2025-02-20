Heavy rain shuts schools, damaged roads and houses in Mahikeng

Scores of pupils could not go to their respective schools in and around Mahikeng in the North West due to heavy rains that have left houses damaged and roads closed.

This is after the South African Weather Service (Saws) indicated that there will be continual showers expected on Wednesday, possibly into Thursday morning.

Above-normal rainfall

The North West Cooperative Governance spokesperson Lerato Gumbi said the province experienced above-normal rainfall. And the torrential rains are continuing in all parts of the province and have resulted in floods in most areas. Ngaka Modiri Molema, Bojanala Platinum and Dr Kenneth Kaunda Districts are the hardest hit regions.

In Ngaka Modiri Molema district, the most affected areas were in Mahikeng, Ramotshere Moiloa, Ditsobotla and Ratlou local municipalities.

“Reported incidents included motorists who got stuck in flooded roads. Some roads were closed, and motorists were redirected to trafficable roads.

Roads closed

“Other roads which were reported to have flooded in the province included N18 outside Mahikeng towards Setlagole. The N12 near Stilfontein, R30 between Klerksdorp and Ventersdorp, R503 at Hartbeesfontein. N4 near Dinokana, N14 between Sannieshof and Delareyville and on towards Vryburg. R52 between Koster and Lichtenburg, N14 near Coligny. R509 between Koster and Magaliesberg, R30 between Derby and Ventersdorp and R52 between Koster and Rustenburg,” he said.

He appealed to motorists to exercise caution when traveling on these and other roads as flooding may continue.

“Some houses, mainly mud houses, have been affected and damaged in some areas in the province. Municipalities continue to conduct impact and needs assessments to determine the extent of damages. They continue to establish the kind of assistance that would be needed. Where there is a need, temporary structures will be provided. Affected families will be given social relief packages such as food parcels, blankets, and mattresses,” said Gumbi.

He said in Mahikeng some of the roads were flooded mainly due to poor water drainage systems. Some flooded roads in Mahikeng town have been closed as a result.

Houses water-logged

“In Signal Hill village, some houses were waterlogged. In Bodibe village, some mud houses were partially damaged. The National Department of Human Settlements has approved 20 temporary residential units for Bodibe. And other units are being processed to assist affected residents in other areas of the province,” he said.

Saws mentioned that there is the likelihood of disruptive rain. This is predicted around the coastal region of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape. As well as the southern coastline of KwaZulu-Natal. This will be before rainfall returns to the more favourable weather in South Africa.

“Given the potential impacts from this Sunday to at least Wednesday, it is of great importance for the public to stay informed by monitoring weather warnings and updates from the Saws,” the statement read.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content