Hefty prison sentence for Eskom supplier who sold R60k container for R2.5m

Eskom has welcomed the direct imprisonment of a supplier who sold the power utility a R60,000 oil storage container for more than R2.5-million, following her sentencing in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Mpumalanga.

On Thursday, Eskom Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane hailed the recent ruling as a landmark victory in the fight against corruption.

“Our commitment to eliminating corruption remains unwavering. And these developments send a clear message: fraud and corruption will not be tolerated,” Marokane said.

The Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court handed Jessie Phindile Kubheka, director and majority shareholder of one of the implicated companies, 12 years for fraud, with five years suspended under strict conditions. She also received a four-year sentence for money laundering, wholly suspended for five years.

Kubheka was further ordered to repay Eskom R2,595,000.

Crime committed in 2020

The conviction relates to a 2020 case at Tutuka Power Station. There, Eskom’s probe exposed a syndicate that claimed payment for three containers. Only one was delivered, and it failed to meet specifications. Despite each container being valued at R60,000, Eskom was billed millions through inflated invoices.

Marokane emphasised that while most Eskom employees acted with integrity and dedication, the company would pursue those who “betray the organisation and the country” in partnership with law enforcement agencies.

To accelerate accountability, Eskom has consolidated its forensic, security and investigative functions into the Group Investigations and Security Division. It reports directly to Marokane. The unit works closely with the NATJOINTS Energy Safety and Security Committee. Its function is to clamp down on fraud and protect Eskom’s assets.

Eskom has urged employees and the public to report fraud, theft and illegal electricity sales anonymously. This through the Eskom Crime Line (0800 11 27 22) or via WhatsApp (081 333 3323).

