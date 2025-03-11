‘Helen Joseph Hospital has ailing infrastructure’ – Health Ombud

A Health Ombud probe has found that it was factually accurate that patient Thomas Holmes was in the Emergency Department at Helen Jospeh Tertiary Hospital (HJTH) for three days due to the unavailability of beds in the medical wards.

This was revealed on Monday by the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) and Health Ombud.

The OHSC and Health Ombud hosted a media briefing to jointly release the findings of the risk-based inspection and investigation into the allegations against the Helen Joseph Tertiary Hospital in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

The investigation follows allegations made by journalist Holmes, also known as Tom London. Holmes posted a video recording on several social media platforms, alleging that during his admission at Helen Joseph Hospital in September 2024, he experienced neglect and rude behaviour from the hospital staff, including doctors.

Additionally, he reported that the hospital’s infrastructure was in a state of disrepair.

The media briefing was attended by Health Ombud Emeritus Professor Taole Resetselemang Mokoena, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, among others.

“The allegation that Mr TA Holmes was in the ED for three (3) days due to the unavailability of beds in the medical wards is substantiated. The investigation established that Mr TA Holmes was brought to HJTH on 25 August 2024 and was only transferred to Ward 8 on 28 August 2024 late in the afternoon.

“Dr Saffy indicated that there are problems with medical admission beds, as patients seen in the ED would wait for three days on average for admission beds. During the walkabouts conducted by the investigators on 18 September 2024, there were patients in the ED awaiting transfer to the wards as there were no admission beds,” read the report.

The report stated that the patients were accommodated in a room sitting on chairs and

others sleeping on the examination couches, which are not ideal for the patients.

“During interviews, Dr A Manning indicated that the problem has since been attended to, although there are still challenges as the issue is a management issue. The investigation found that HJTH breached Regulation 22 of the Norms and Standards Regulations which provides that the health establishment must monitor waiting times against the National Core Standards for Health Establishments in South Africa,” read the report.

The report also found that the allegation that Helen Joseph Hospital had poor infrastructure that was not up to standard was substantiated.

“On 17 and 18 September 2024, the investigators conducted a walkabout in five (5) wards including Ward 8 where Mr TA Holmes was admitted and the ED (Emergency Department),” read the report.

The report found that the ceiling in the ward where Holmes was admitted was peeling off.

“This was not an isolated issue, as the same problem was identified in one other ward visited. No problems were found in the ED as the renovations were completed in the 2023/2024 financial year,” read the report.

During the walkabouts, the investigation found two taps not working in Ward 8 and one leaking water.

“The water was leaking onto the vinyl as the basin was not properly affixed to the wall. Dr M Edoo confirmed that the basins in Ward 8 were far from the wall thus water leaked onto the skirting.

“Ms B Avheani, the facility manager, shared that the hospital is experiencing a high level of vandalism as taps and toilet flushing systems are stolen from the wards. She indicated that maintaining the plumbing system is a challenge as the hospital has one plumber artisan. A leaking tap in Ward 16 was fastened with a rubber glove to stop the leak,” read the report.

Mokoena recommended that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi should ensure that Helen Joseph Hospital is prioritised for refurbishment within six months.

