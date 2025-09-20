Helen Zille vows to fix Joburg, invokes Ramaphosa’s backing of DA as brave act

Former Cape Town mayor and Western Cape premier Helen Zille has officially accepted the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) nomination as its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, pledging to restore the city’s “golden promise” after years of decline.

Her nomination positions her as the face of the DA’s campaign to win a majority in the 2026 local government elections.

Zille also referenced recent remarks by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who acknowledged that municipalities under DA control often outperform those run by the ANC.

“There is no braver act for a political leader than endorsing his main political opponent,” Zille said, suggesting the President had effectively admitted that the DA governs more effectively.

The announcement was made during a ceremony in Soweto on Saturday, where DA Federal Leader John Steenhuisen introduced Zille to supporters.

“For too long, residents have suffered through dry taps, sewage spills, power cuts, crumbling roads, and chaotic billing errors,” Steenhuisen said. “What we have today is not governance. It is decay. And it cannot continue.”

Jozi; my hometown, anchor

Speaking at the event, Zille described Johannesburg as both her birthplace and the city that shaped her life. She said her return to local politics was motivated by a determination to tackle collapsing services, corruption, and crime.

“Joburg is South Africa’s most devastating example of what bad government can do to great people,” Zille told supporters. “But we will not give up. We can still change course. There is a better way.”

Outlining her vision for the city, Zille emphasised clean, accountable governance, professionalising the municipal administration, and prioritising basic service delivery, including water, electricity, refuse removal, and road maintenance.

“Local government isn’t about ideology and grand ideals. It is about grand responsibility,” she said. “The only job of local government is to deliver quality basic services.”

Rumours of Zille’s entry into the race for control of South Africa’s economic hub has previously stirred political debate.

Opposition parties have questioned the DA’s choice of the 74-year-old veteran politician, but the party remains undeterred, backing her experience and leadership as key assets in the upcoming election.

