Herman Mashaba’s scathing rebuke against Samro: ‘You continue failing artists’

Addressing Samro directly, Mashaba accused the organisation of failing its members, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You are being paid by our taxes. Your role is to look after the interests of artists. You failed them during Covid. Your track record in looking after our artists leaves a lot to be desired. Watch this space,” he warned.

In a statement, Artists United described the march as a historic moment in the struggle for reform in the creative industry.

“Today, history is being written in the streets of Johannesburg. This as artists, composers, and creatives from across South Africa unite under the banner #ArtistsUnited,” the statement read.