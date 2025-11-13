Herman Mashaba’s scathing rebuke against Samro: ‘You continue failing artists’

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba joined hundreds of artists, composers, and creatives who took to the streets of Johannesburg on Thursday under the banner of #ArtistsUnited, demanding justice, transparency, and accountability within the South African music industry.
Longstanding dispute
The march, which began at the Market Theatre in Mary Fitzgerald Square and proceeded to the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) offices, was themed “Nothing About Us Without Us”.
Speaking to Sunday World about the march, Mashaba said his presence was a demonstration of “physical support” for artists, who he believes have long suffered under government neglect.
Solidarity with exploited artists
“I am here today to show physical support to artists. We’ve given enough moral support to artists, and it is high time we give physical support. It’s a known fact that artists have been exploited for many years. And it is unfortunate that they are still suffering the same fate under the ANC government.
“Today we’re here to say enough is enough. We cannot run the country without artists. They are the foundation of a [well-mannered] society. Today we want artists to know that we’re fully behind them.”
Mashaba added that ActionSA had met with artists prior to the march and pledged continued assistance.
“They assured us that whenever they need help, we will always be with them,” he said.
Historic moment
Addressing Samro directly, Mashaba accused the organisation of failing its members, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“You are being paid by our taxes. Your role is to look after the interests of artists. You failed them during Covid. Your track record in looking after our artists leaves a lot to be desired. Watch this space,” he warned.
In a statement, Artists United described the march as a historic moment in the struggle for reform in the creative industry.
“Today, history is being written in the streets of Johannesburg. This as artists, composers, and creatives from across South Africa unite under the banner #ArtistsUnited,” the statement read.
Parties vow to intensify support
“The sound of music from the golden years will accompany the march. A reminder of the rich legacy built by those who have often been forgotten.”
Both the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA publicly declared their solidarity with the artists. While the Creatives Congress Movement also pledged full support for the demonstration.
The march took place on Thursday, November 13 at 10am. Participants gathered from 8am at Mary Fitzgerald Square.