Hero cop ‘Captain Sbali’ earns standing ovation at Zenande Chiloane funeral

The funeral of 21-year-old Zenande Chiloane was marked by tears, testimony and unexpected gratitude on Saturday as mourners rose to their feet to honour a police captain whose determination helped bring a grieving family the closure they needed the most.

Captain Johan “Sbali” Potgieter, Mpumalanga’s renowned search-and-rescue specialist, received a standing ovation in absentia after leading the nine-day operation that ultimately recovered Zenande’s body from the treacherous Crocodile River in Mbombela.

The recovery brought an end to a desperate search that had gripped the country and captivated thousands who followed developments on television broadcasts, social media and news platforms.

Tragic car crash

Zenande disappeared after a tragic crash in the early hours of June 7. The vehicle carrying him and two companions plunged into the Crocodile River after reportedly failing to stop at an intersection near Kamagugi from the University of Mpumalanga campus, and crashing through a fence before tumbling down an embankment.

The bodies of Vigo Godfrey and Tintswalo Khoza were discovered trapped inside the submerged vehicle, but Zenande remained missing.

For nine agonising days, family members gathered along the riverbanks, praying, searching and refusing to surrender hope.

The operation itself appeared destined to end in heartbreak. At one stage, the search was paused for two days as authorities weighed whether continuing remained viable. Yet Potgieter and his team pressed on.

Body recovered on June 16

Their perseverance paid off on June 16, Youth Day, when the young shuttle service entrepreneur’s body was finally located.

During the funeral service, programme director Apostle Themba Masuku called on mourners to honour the rescue team.

“We are giving this standing ovation to Sbali and his team so that the whole world knows that there are public servants who still maintain their integrity, who still understand the job that they are hired for,” he said.

The applause echoed through the packed venue as family members reflected on the extraordinary efforts that had spared them a far debilitating ending.

Speaking on behalf of the search team, Mduduzi Nkuna thanked the community for supporting the operation and standing with the family throughout the ordeal.

No body parts missing

The discovery of Zenande’s body largely intact also dispelled rumours that had circulated on social media. Team members explained that no body parts were missing despite the river being home to crocodiles and hippos.

For Zenande’s grandmother, Kokwane Clara Chiloane, the outcome was nothing short of divine intervention.

“Your prayers built a hedge in that river,” she told mourners.

“Even when the crocodiles watched on, they saw a greater crocodile. They realised that if they ate this one, it would render them fatally ill.”

Her words captured a belief shared by many who had joined the daily vigils along the riverbanks.

Emotional tributes

Among those deeply affected was Season 11 Idols winner Karabo Mogane, Zenande’s maternal uncle, who returned home and joined the search efforts from the beginning.

Fighting back emotion, he described walking terrain far removed from his comfort zone.

“I’m a cheese boy and have nothing to do with bushes,” he said, drawing gentle laughter.

“However, I was there with the search team every day, searching with the hope that we would find my son alive, but God had other plans.”

Karabo later shifted mourners from tears to laughter as he shared a favourite family memory.

After learning of his uncle’s plans to marry television and radio producer Sinesipho Mbandazayo-Mogane, Zenande had secretly approached her with an assurance that Karabo will do the right thing.

“He said, ‘Mama Sine, if malome does not marry you, I’ll marry you.'”

The church erupted with laughter, briefly reliving the warmth, wit and charm that had defined the young entrepreneur’s life.

Zenande’s younger brother, Nathi, delivered one of the day’s most emotional tributes.

“For the past few days I’ve been asking God why your time had to be now,” he said.

“The pain I’m feeling now is utterly unexplainable. You were still going to marry that Xhosa woman like we kept talking. I love and cherish every moment I’ve ever shared with you. Live on, my other half.”

Tributes painted the picture of an ambitious young businessman with an eye for opportunity and an infectious personality. Family members spoke of his growing matric dance logistics business, his entrepreneurial spirit and his gift for making people feel seen.

As the service drew to a close, grief remained heavy, but so too did gratitude.

Against daunting odds, a family had been given the opportunity to lay their son to rest. A community had witnessed the power of hope. And a rescue team led by a man known simply as “Sbali” had reminded mourners that persistence, compassion and duty still matter.

For the Chiloane and Mogane families, that victory brought a measure of peace after nine unforgettable days beside the river.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content