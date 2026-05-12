Hero cop praised for saving ‘cute’ monkeys from illegal traders

A North West police officer has been hailed a hero after rescuing two monkeys before they were allegedly traded unlawfully at an auction yard in Vryburg.

On Tuesday, provincial police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said the dramatic rescue unfolded on the morning of May 8, after a wildlife rehabilitation volunteer and farmers attending the auction spotted a couple allegedly attempting to sell the tied-up animals.

He and the concerned community members immediately alerted authorities after realising the monkeys were allegedly being traded unlawfully.

“Understanding the urgency of the matter, police were called for assistance,” said Myburgh.

Suspects apprehended

He said Warrant Officer Willem Erasmus of the Vryburg K9 Unit responded swiftly to the complaint and rushed to the scene, where he worked together with the wildlife volunteer to secure the animals and apprehend the suspects.

“The suspects were subsequently fined for the illegal possession and attempted sale of indigenous wildlife,” Myburgh said.

The rescued monkeys were later placed in safe care pending their transfer to the relevant nature conservation authorities at a registered rehabilitation centre.

Praise for cop’s vigilance

Acting North West provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Dr Ryno Naidoo praised the actions of Erasmus and the wildlife volunteer, saying the incident highlighted the importance of collaboration between communities, conservation groups and law enforcement agencies in protecting wildlife.

“The swift response by Warrant Officer Erasmus and the vigilance shown by the wildlife volunteer are highly commendable,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo also urged members of the public to report environmental and wildlife-related crimes and encouraged communities to continue working closely with law enforcement agencies.

The touching rescue has warmed hearts online, with many animal lovers praising the officer and residents who intervened to save the visibly distressed monkeys from the illegal trade.

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