‘He’s destabilising organisation’: March and March cuts ties with Ngizwe Mchunu

The March and March Movement has severed ties with media personality and political activist Ngizwe Mchunu pending the outcome of further investigations into allegations that certain individuals sought to destabilise the organisation.
The movement announced the decision in a statement issued after its ordinary national executive committee (NEC) meeting on July 25.
This comes after relations between March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Mchunu deteriorated after he met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the eve of the national shutdown protest action against undocumented migrants.
Attempts by ‘political role players’ to undermine March and March
According to the movement, an investigation conducted by its governance and legal compliance wing concluded that there had been attempts by “political role players and business cartels” to undermine the organisation and weaken its support base.
The movement further alleged that there had been an “offer and acceptance of gratification” linked to efforts to influence the organisation, although it did not provide details of the alleged conduct or name any individuals involved.
“Having considered the facts before us … the movement has accordingly resolved that pending further investigations, it will not be working with Mr Ngizwe Mchunu,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, March and March said its nationwide Thursday mobilisation campaigns were gaining momentum, with engagements having taken place with police officials, traditional leaders, religious groups, business forums and political parties.
The movement said it remained committed to its mission and would continue efforts aimed at what it described as the “liberation” of indigenous South Africans.
Ngizwe Mchunu responds
According to reports published on July 28 2026, Ngizwe Mchunu responded to March and March’s decision to suspend its working relationship with him by saying the movement had already achieved many of its goals and that continued protests were not necessary.
In a video released after the announcement, Mchunu said:
“We cannot march forever. That is the truth, because we have no intention of collapsing the economy.”
He argued that the anti-illegal immigration campaign had already started producing results after what he described as more than 1,000 marches held before the 30 June deadline set by the movement.
Mchunu also appeared to take aim at March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and activist Nkosikhona ‘Phakel’ umthakathi’ Ndabandaba, saying:
“Phakela and MaNgobese are junior to me. They are excited by everything, including the limelight and relevance. I am no longer excited. I have become a visionary.”
Andile Somgxada murder
Meanwhile, the organisation also used the meeting to address several other matters, including the murder of social activist and anti-crime campaigner Andile Somgxada. March and March called on police to intensify efforts to bring those responsible for the killing to justice.
The movement welcomed the recent arrest of two suspects linked to the murder of another activist, Thato Molosankwe, in the North West, and urged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to expedite the case.
On gender-based violence, the NEC called for a harsh sentence against Congolese national, Fulgence Nimubona, who is facing charges of attempted murder and being in the country illegally. The movement additionally called for his deportation.
The organisation also criticised the handling of the accused’s mental health assessment, alleging that the doctor’s actions were inconsistent with prescribed legal procedures, and said it would seek intervention from the NPA.
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- March and March Movement has suspended ties with Ngizwe Mchunu pending investigations into allegations of attempts by "political role players and business cartels" to destabilise the organisation.
- The suspension followed deteriorating relations between Mchunu and leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma after Mchunu met with President Cyril Ramaphosa before a national shutdown protest.
- March and March allege offers of "gratification" to influence the group but provided no details or names; Mchunu responded by saying protests had achieved goals and should not continue indefinitely.
- The movement continues nationwide mobilisations for the "liberation" of indigenous South Africans and called for justice in activist Andile Somgxada's murder and legal action related to gender-based violence cases.
- March and March criticised the handling of a mental health assessment in a high-profile case and urged the National Prosecuting Authority to intervene and expedite related legal proceedings.