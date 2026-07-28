‘He’s destabilising organisation’: March and March cuts ties with Ngizwe Mchunu

The March and March Movement has severed ties with media personality and political activist Ngizwe Mchunu pending the outcome of further investigations into allegations that certain individuals sought to destabilise the organisation.

The movement announced the decision in a statement issued after its ordinary national executive committee (NEC) meeting on July 25.

This comes after relations between March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Mchunu deteriorated after he met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the eve of the national shutdown protest action against undocumented migrants.

Attempts by ‘political role players’ to undermine March and March

According to the movement, an investigation conducted by its governance and legal compliance wing concluded that there had been attempts by “political role players and business cartels” to undermine the organisation and weaken its support base.

The movement further alleged that there had been an “offer and acceptance of gratification” linked to efforts to influence the organisation, although it did not provide details of the alleged conduct or name any individuals involved.

“Having considered the facts before us … the movement has accordingly resolved that pending further investigations, it will not be working with Mr Ngizwe Mchunu,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, March and March said its nationwide Thursday mobilisation campaigns were gaining momentum, with engagements having taken place with police officials, traditional leaders, religious groups, business forums and political parties.

The movement said it remained committed to its mission and would continue efforts aimed at what it described as the “liberation” of indigenous South Africans.

Ngizwe Mchunu responds

According to reports published on July 28 2026, Ngizwe Mchunu responded to March and March’s decision to suspend its working relationship with him by saying the movement had already achieved many of its goals and that continued protests were not necessary.