High court dismisses Moroadi Cholota’s urgent application

After being granted bail last week, Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant Moroadi Cholota’s attempt to have corruption charges against her withdrawn fell flat.

Cholota’s application was heard on Monday at the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein. She wanted the charges against her to be declared invalid and unconstitutional.

Cholota was also challenging the constitutional validity of her extradition from the US.

The high court, however, dismissed her urgent court application with costs. Presiding Judge Mareena Opperman said she would state her reasons for the judgment in due course.

Last week, during her bail application, Cholota told the court that she would stay with her stepparents in Bloemfontein.

She said she would not be able to travel abroad as she left her passport at home in the US.

Out on R2 500 bail

“I have no passport. I was transported back to SA on emergency travel documents,” she said at the time.

“My passport was left behind in Baltimore, Maryland. And it has not been on my person since my arrest on April 12.

“The only relative beyond SA borders I have is my 14-year-old son who I transported to Nigeria to live with his father. His father is making arrangements for my son’s return to South Africa.

“I will stand trial as I intend to prove my innocence. The facts will show I am not guilty. I intend to show the unconstitutional way the state has treated me.”

Cholota, who has been in police custody for four months, said she intends to plead not guilty.

She was granted bail of R2 500 and her bail conditions are that she does not leave the boundaries of Bloemfontein without the consent of the investigating officer.

Also, she has to report to the Parkweg police station on Mondays and Fridays between 8am and 5pm.

