High court draws the line on government power

The government cannot push through roads, developments, or major projects without properly consulting affected communities and following the law.

That is the message from the Joburg High Court on Thursday, where Judge Mpostoli Leonard Twala, Acting Judge Dawid Marais, and Judge Jabulani Ellington Dlamini dealt with the high-stakes dispute in NT55 Investments (Pty) Ltd v MEC for Agriculture and Others over the K148 road.

The court made it clear that environmental approvals must include public participation and give affected people “a real and reasonable opportunity to participate” and that the process must be “informative and fair, rather than merely formal”.

If that does not happen, the decision can be challenged and set aside.

The K148 is a proposed 5km arterial road in southern Gauteng. The route is designed to run from a planned N3 interchange near the TotalEnergies filling station to the Tambo Springs Logistics Hub, linking it to the K146 and K133 provincial roads.

It forms a critical spine for the logistics hub, which aims to shift freight from road to rail and reposition Gauteng as a key inland port.

But the route is also environmentally sensitive. As reflected in the case, it passes through a wetland ecosystem and runs just north of the Suikerbosrand Nature Reserve—a factor that became central to the legal fight.

NT55 Investments, led by Francois Nortjé, is developing a rival R50 billion “Port of Gauteng” project nearby and sought to block the road.

It argued that the environmental approval was unlawful, pointing to what it said were serious flaws in the process—including the failure to properly identify affected landowners and alleged changes to environmental protections such as buffer zones.

The Gauteng government, however, argued that the road is critical infrastructure, forming part of a strategic freight corridor linking Durban to Gauteng and unlocking the Tambo Springs development.

Arbitrary decisions cannot stand

But beyond the specifics of the road, the judgment lays down a broader rule about how government must act.

It stressed that a decision can be reviewed if the administrator “was not authorised to do so by the empowering provision” or where the action “contravenes a law or is not authorised”.

It added that decisions also fail where “a mandatory and material procedure or condition… was not complied with” or if “the action was procedurally unfair”.

The court went further, warning that decisions cannot stand if they are “arbitrary or capricious” or “not rationally connected” to the purpose for which the power was given.

In practical terms, that means government cannot take shortcuts.

The judgment highlights that the environmental process must ensure that “all potential or registered interested and affected parties… are afforded a real and reasonable opportunity to participate”.

It must also provide “access to all information that reasonably has, or may have, the potential to influence the decision”.

On the facts, the court noted disputes about whether “various directly impacted properties were omitted from the application” and whether affected landowners “were not properly invited to “participate”—issues that go directly to the lawfulness of the process.

At the same time, the court was critical of NT55’s conduct.

It found that the review applications came far too late, describing the delay as “unreasonable” and refusing to condone it.

It also noted that the applicants failed to exhaust internal remedies, meaning they “ought to be non-suited” under the law.

Despite earlier litigation that halted construction through an interim interdict, the court ultimately dismissed the reviews and ordered NT55 to pay costs, taking a dim view of what it described as unfounded attacks on officials.

Fair and transparent process

Even so, the legal precedent is clear. For ordinary people, the implications are immediate.

If a development affects your land or community, you are entitled to proper consultation. You must have a real chance to participate, and the process must be fair and transparent.

If that does not happen—if procedures are skipped, if information is withheld, or if decisions are rushed—you can challenge the approval in court.

For government, the warning is equally clear. Departments cannot approve projects and later try to fix defects by changing conditions or bypassing legal steps.

If “a mandatory and material procedure” is not followed, the decision is vulnerable.

For developers, the judgment raises the stakes. Projects built on proper processes will stand. Those built on shortcuts risk being stopped, delayed or overturned.

And for those bringing challenges, the court’s message is just as firm: act within time, follow the correct procedures, and use the remedies available before coming to court.

The ruling does not stop development. But it makes one thing clear — development must be lawful.

It must be rational. It must be fair. And it must include the people it affects. If not, the courts will step in and undo it.

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