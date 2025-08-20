High court rules against podcaster who labelled MEC murderer

The Eastern Cape High Court sitting in Gqeberha has branded allegations made by Isaack Lesole on the podcast Transit Ringas as outright lies and defamatory to transport MEC Xolile Nqatha.

The court ordered Lesole and his podcast to cover the cost of Nqatha’s application on Tuesday.

This development comes after Lesole made allegations in his podcast that the provincial department of transport is in deep trouble, and that is because of Nqatha.

Lesole said in the podcast: “You are causing confusion in the transport department in the Eastern Cape, MEC Xolile Nqatha, and if one person dies in the Eastern Cape due to taxi violence, you will be responsible.”

Nqatha feels vindicated

In viral rants that swept across social media platforms, including TikTok and YouTube, he further accused Nqatha of being a murderer and a dirty politician.

However, the court deemed the accusations to be false and defamatory, thereby placing Lesole and his podcast under legal scrutiny.

Nqatha revealed this in court during his application to stop what he described as a vicious smear campaign against him.

After the court ruling, Nqanda said this is more than just a vindication for him but a clear revelation about Lesole, his handlers, and fellow conspirators.

“Vindication is not just a validation of my truth. It is also a testament to the strength found in staying steadfast despite the noise.

“This is a reminder that the lies we face often reveal more about the teller and his handlers than the target.

“And in the end, for me, it is not about proving others wrong but about staying true to what I believe in,” Nqatha stated.

Court refutes allegations

Lesole’s claims, including accusations that the department sat on the Public Service Commission report and the peace panel report, were refuted by the court after Nqatha’s team produced evidence showing action had been taken.

Lesole and his podcast are now interdicted from making any further false and defamatory statements against Nqatha in any other interview and/or from publishing them on any platform.

The court further directed them to, within 10 days of the order’s service, retract and remove them from all social media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, or any other social media platform on which they published them.

