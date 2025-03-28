High-ranking North West health officials charged with fraud

Eight top officials at the department of health in the North West face fraud and corruption charges.

The group was taken into custody on Wednesday, the same day they appeared in court for the first time before the Mmabatho magistrate’s court.

Former heads of department Lydia Kenelilwe Sebego (65), Dr Thabo Andrew Lekalakala (61), and Vuyo Sipho Welsley Mbulawa (56), the former chief director at the health department Kabelo Elliot, department’s director Andrew Motene (50), deputy director Ntebaleng Florence Matlapeng (60), director of Raliform Investment Holdings Joseph Mojoji Leshaba (63), and director of MR Property Roulgh Lotwane Mabe (70), are accused of fraud, corruption, and violation of the Public Finance Management Act 1 of 1999 (PFMA).

Police said that the province’s health department started a project in 2007 to construct hospitals in Ledig and Vryburg.

Service level agreements

It is alleged that Sebego, the department head at the time, selected and signed service level agreements with Raliform Investment Holdings and MR Property.

The service providers were chosen to provide the two hospitals with medical supplies.

“It was discovered during an investigation that Sebego flouted procurement prescripts when entering into service level agreements with the service providers,” said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula.

The department signed a new agreement with the service providers for the upkeep of the medical equipment in August 2015 and November 2016.

“Dr Thabo Lekalakala, as the new head of department, reportedly signed service level agreements with MR Property and Raliform Investment Holdings.

“Dr Lekalakala and Sebego allegedly received gratification when the department entered into a contract with the service providers.”

Services never rendered

Additionally, the service providers are accused of making claims for services that were never provided.

“An investigation revealed that Vuyo Mbulawa acknowledged receipt of the ordered equipment when there was no delivery.

“It was further revealed that Motene and Matlapeng authorised payments to service providers for services that were never rendered.

“These included logistical costs and exchange rate costs. As a result, the department has reportedly suffered a loss of over R86-million,” Mathebula said.

Sebego is charged with one count of corruption and two counts of violating the PFMA, while Lekalakala faces three counts of contravention of the PFMA and one count of corruption.

Mbulawa is charged with six counts of fraud, while Mabe faces seven counts. Motene is facing four counts of fraud, and Matlapeng is charged with one count of fraud.

The accused were released on R2 000 bail each, and their matter was postponed to June 6.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content