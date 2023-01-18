High-speed chase, shootout leave four suspected hijackers dead

Four suspects have been gunned down and their two accomplices were arrested following a dramatic shootout in Midrand, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

It is reported that a multi-disciplinary law-enforcement team that included the special task force, national crime intelligence, Gauteng traffic saturation unit, Bad Boyz Security and the Hawks’ tactical operations management unit prevented what would have been a truck hijacking.

According to the police, the suspects’ vehicles were spotted on Olifantsfontein Road in Glen Austin. Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the police had received information from crime intelligence about the suspects’ plan to hijack a truck in Midrand.

“Upon realising that the [police] team is about to pounce, the suspects fired shots and a high-speed chase, as well as a shootout, ensued,” said Mogale.

“Four suspects were fatally wounded and two others suffered minor injuries which were attended to on the scene. The truck is alleged to have been couriering electronic devices.”

Mogale said two unlicensed firearms were recovered on the scene, adding that the police are investigating the origins of four vehicles used by the suspects.

The two suspects who were apprehended are expected to appear in court soon.

