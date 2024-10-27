Higher Education minister’s personal assistant arrested for rape

Minister of higher education Dr Nobuhle Nkabane’s personal assistant has been arrested and charged with rape.

The police made the arrest at a popular eatery in Midrand on Saturday after the victim, who was raped a few months ago, alerted the cops about his whereabouts.

The victim spotted the suspect at the restaurant on Saturday.

The case of rape against the government employee was opened at the Midrand police station in June by the complainant. However, since then, the suspect was never arrested at all.

Sunday World understands that when the complainant saw the suspect having fun at Cofi nightclub, she immediately called Midrand cops, and they came rushing to the eatery and made the arrest.

Police insiders told Sunday World that the cops took the suspect to the Midrand police station, where he was charged and detained.

“When this guy was arrested and taken to the police station to be charged, it was discovered that he was working as a PA of the minister of higher education,” said a source.

Another source revealed that the complainant acted swiftly to notify the police. Hence, he was arrested quickly.

Suspect scheduled to appear in court on Monday

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that the suspect, aged 29, was arrested on Saturday and charged with rape.

“He is expected to appear before Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The case was opened in June 2024, and the suspect was only arrested on Saturday because the police were still collecting evidence and the matter was under investigation,” said Masondo.

Meanwhile, police minister Senzo Mchunu, when releasing the crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year and the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year in August, said there has been an increase in rape.

Mchunu said that on the list of the top 30 police stations where rape cases were lodged, Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal is first, followed by Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, and third is Thohoyandou police station in Limpopo.

