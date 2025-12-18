Hiker dies after falling on Lion’s Head trail

A hiker has died after accidentally falling from one of the trails on Lion’s Head within the Table Mountain National Park on Thursday morning.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) confirmed that the incident occurred earlier on Thursday, December 18.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after the fall, prompting an immediate and coordinated rescue operation.

Despite the swift response by multiple rescue teams, the hiker was sadly declared dead at the scene.

The matter has been handed over to the South African Police Service, which will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

SANParks said no further details about the deceased would be released out of respect for the family.

Condolences to the family

“SANParks extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time,” said SANParks head of communications and spokesperson JP Louw.

SANParks also expressed its gratitude to all agencies involved in the response, including Wilderness Search and Rescue, SANParks rangers and aerial support teams, the SkyMed technical rescue team, civilians, fellow hikers, witnesses who provided statements, and police.

Lion’s Head is one of Cape Town’s most popular hiking destinations, particularly during the festive season.

Authorities have reiterated their call for hikers to exercise caution, stick to designated trails, and make sure they are adequately prepared for their hike.

Also Read: There’s no better therapy than hiking

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content