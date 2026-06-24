Hillary Gardee murder suspect, ex-cop convicted of couple’s murder

The serial killer accused of murdering Hillary Gardee and a former White River police officer have been found guilty of orchestrating the cold-blooded execution of a Gauteng couple.

This after luring them into a deadly trap disguised as a police investigation.

The Pretoria High Court on Monday convicted Rassie Nkuna (37) and former White River Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit officer Jacob Chego (41) on two counts of premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Nkuna, who is also standing trial for the murder of the daughter of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Godrich Gardee, Hillary, was additionally convicted on two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa’s murder

The convictions stem from the brutal murders of Lucky and his wife, Sabeliwe Zwane Mogashoa in March 2022.

According to evidence before court, the plot began when Chego contacted Lucky and informed him that a vehicle reported stolen years earlier had allegedly been recovered and was being kept at the White River police impound.

The following day, Nkuna allegedly posed as a police officer and collected documentation relating to the vehicle from the family’s Roodepoort home.

Believing they were assisting a legitimate police process, the couple travelled with their two young children, aged one and eight, to meet Nkuna in Benoni in March 2022.

Instead of leading them to a police impound, Nkuna led them into an ambush.

While driving through Etwatwa, he pointed a firearm at Mogashoa and ordered him to stop in an open veld. The couple were forced out from their vehicle while their children remained inside.

Nkuna then marched them into the veld and shot both in the head.

Children inside the car while murder carried out

In one of the case’s most chilling details, the murders were carried out while the children waited inside the vehicle, unaware that their parents had just been executed.

After the killings, Nkuna drove away with the children before abandoning them in another area and fleeing on foot.

The eight-year-old child then took charge of the younger sibling and began walking along the N12 in search of help until a passing motorist assisted them and alerted police.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said prosecutors presented compelling evidence that ultimately destroyed the accuseds’ version.

“State prosecutor advocate Tholoana Sekhonyana presented compelling evidence, including testimony from the eight-year-old child and Nkuna’s associate, which proved the accused’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Mahanjana.

By the time investigators linked Nkuna to the murders, he was already behind bars serving a life sentence for the murders of two women in a separate case.

Out on parole during Gardee’s murder

His name would later return to national headlines after he was charged in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Hillary, whose body was found outside Mbombela in April 2022.

At the time, Nkuna had been out on parole.

Mahanjana said the court found the state’s witnesses to be credible and supported by objective evidence.

“The court found the state witnesses to be credible, reliable and corroborated by objective evidence,” she said.

The court further established that Nkuna and Chego had jointly planned and executed the crimes.

Welcoming the convictions, Mahanjana said the outcome demonstrated that law enforcement officials who abuse public trust would eventually be brought to book.

“This conviction sends a clear message that those who abuse positions of trust for personal gain will face the full might of the law,” she said.

The matter was postponed to August 10 for sentencing proceedings.

Meanwhile, Nkuna is still on trial for the Gardee murder case.

Read More: Madlanga Commission confirms Hillary Gardee murder case ‘to be assessed’ over interference claims

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content