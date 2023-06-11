Hlabisa, Ntuli bicker as both eye KZN premiership

The IFP has kept a lid on an internal squabble pitting party president Velenkosini Hlabisa against KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Thamsanqa Ntuli, which insiders attribute to a contest to become provincial premier if the party wins an outright majority in the general elections next year.

Sunday World learnt that the hostilities between the rival supporters would have long exploded, but both were wary that an open confrontation would embarrass Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, whom they both hold in high regard.

The party, with its stronghold in the province, has been on an upward trajectory since the 2021 municipal elections, where it snatched several key councils from the ANC.

Sources said that since members who wore party regalia with Hlabisa’s face were called in and told that only Buthelezi would be used in election campaigns, Hlabisa’s camp has been on the back foot, while Ntuli’s supporters have used the space to try to win over support of the party’s retired president.

According to sources, the incident triggered intense jostling, backstabbing, and a behind-the-scenes showdown between factions supporting Hlabisa and those supporting Ntuli.

“What we have been able to do as a party is manage our differences internally. This is owing to the respect that all of us have for uMntwana (Buthelezi) as the founder of the organisation. But there’s no love lost between Bulawayo (Hlabisa’s clan name) and Ntuli,” said a senior IFP leader not authorised to speak to the media.

He added that, unlike Hlabisa, Ntuli had a greater advantage because he had resources at his disposal as a district mayor.

“He is more popular and strategic, and he has been doing everything to appease uMntwana. He first honoured him by renaming the King Cetshwayo municipality headquarters to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi House. Recently, he announced the construction of the Amakhosi chambers to appeal to traditional leaders. Make no mistake, this is a political campaign in full swing,” said the senior leader.

Another senior leader explained that the decision to impose a ban on members wearing party regalia with Hlabisa’s face was indicative that not everyone has embraced his election as president of the 48-year-old political party.

“The decision had nothing to do with the conference resolution, but it was to deal with Hlabisa’s supporters. Those against him want him to feel that they do not accept him as president. They want to show him that he is not in charge,” said the other senior leader.

In April, IFP secretary Siphosethu Ngcobo released a communiqué instructing party structures to submit the names of all members who had been

wearing party regalia bearing Hlabisa’s face.

Early indications point to the governing ANC dipping below 50% after the 2024 general elections, and the IFP has made it known that it wants the party to again govern the province outright or enter into coalition agreements with other parties.

The IFP also won back-to-back by-elections, in some cases for the first time, in municipal wards that had previously been the happy hunting ground of the governing party.

The groundwork for this possibility has already been laid following the agreement between the IFP and DA to work together. IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the alleged hostility between Hlabisa and Ntuli was fictitious and did not exist.

“It is not true that members of the IFP are torn between president Velenkosini Hlabisa and the provincial chairperson Thamsanqa Ntuli. These two leaders have different roles to play and hold different positions in the party.”

Moreover, he said the leaders support each and are in contact.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.