Hlabisa warns against political violence after IFP members attacked

Three Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) members were assaulted while campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), prompting party president Velenkosini Hlabisa to call for political parties to reject intimidation ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The members were attacked over the weekend while hanging IFP posters in the Izingolweni, southern KwaZulu-Natal.

Hlabisa said the group, which included IFP volunteers and the party’s ward candidate, was confronted by people who allegedly objected to the IFP campaigning in the area. The confrontation subsequently turned violent.

He said political campaigning should allow parties to compete for voters on the basis of their policies and leadership rather than through threats or violence.

“This is completely unacceptable. The elections must be a contest of ideas, policies and leadership, not a contest of intimidation and violence,” Hlabisa said.

The IFP has called for the incident to be investigated and for those responsible to be held accountable. Hlabisa also appealed to political parties, activists and communities to remain tolerant as election activity increases across the country.

He said no political organisation should prevent another party from accessing communities to campaign, while voters should be able to consider their options without fear or pressure. The party has instructed its supporters to remain calm and not respond to the incident through retaliation.

READ: Hlabisa ropes in ex-Ukhozi FM manager as spin doctor

KZN has a long history of political violence, with fierce competition for political power often fuelling tensions in communities. Election periods have previously heightened these tensions, with political activists and candidates sometimes becoming targets of intimidation and violence.

Despite the attack, the IFP said it would continue with its campaign ahead of the elections.

The party is also positioning itself for a broader electoral contest, having submitted 3 188 candidates to the Independent Electoral Commission before the August 28 deadline.

Of these, 1 922 are ward candidates while the rest are contesting proportional representation seats. The number represents an increase from the 2 570 candidates the party fielded in the 2021 local government elections.

The IFP is contesting 108 wards in Johannesburg, with Councillor Mlungisi Mabaso as its mayoral candidate.

In eThekwini, former IFP Youth Brigade national chairperson and Deputy Minister of Transport, Mkhuleko Hlengwa will contest the mayoral position, while Sizwe Sikhakhane has been named the party’s deputy mayoral candidate.

READ: MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi rescues IFP mayor after attempts to topple him

It is expected that the city will be highly contested, with the DA having selected Haniff Hoosen as a candidate. ActionSA has put forward Zwakele Mncwango, the EFF will be represented by Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, while the MK Party has named Zandile Hlophe-Mkhwanazi. The ANC has yet to formally announce its candidate, although several names have been linked to the contest.

The IFP also announced that Xolani Ngwezi will contest the mayoral position of the City of uMhlathuze.

The party is due to unveil its local government election manifesto on September 20 at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu. Hlabisa said the IFP’s increased participation outside KwaZulu-Natal was evidence of its efforts to expand its support base nationally.

He also boasted about the number of women and young people standing as candidates, saying the party wanted to create a pipeline of younger leaders.

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