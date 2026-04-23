Hlaudi Motsoeneng blasts Donald Trump at meeting with Venezuela ambassador

Former SABC chief operations officer and president of the African Content Movement (ACM) political party Hlaudi Motsoeneng blasted US president Donald Trump and his administration for launching military operation in Venezuela in January, which resulted in the capture of Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro.

Motsoeneng met with Venezuelan ambassador to South Africa Carlos Feo Acevedo in Pretoria on Thursday to discuss hostile issues surrounding Venezuela and the US.

‘A demigod of the world’

Motsoeneng said the meeting he had with Acevedo was very important to discuss matters in which he referenced that Trump had turned himself into a demigod of the world.

He said it was evident that the whole world did not have sound leaders who could take on Trump and his authoritative demeanor.

“What I told my friend here [Acevedo] is that in the whole world we don’t have leaders because you can’t allow one person to trump the whole world,” said Motsoeneng.

He also said that it was concerning that world leaders were not brave enough to confront Trump, and stated that they should show force and act bold to challenge the US president regarding his conduct.

Acevedo cherishes Motsoeneng’s support

Acevedo, who is also a vocal defender of Maduro administration, often condemns US foreign policy, describing it as imperialist aggression and attempts at regime change. He said he was elated for the support that Motsoeneng is giving Venezuela.

“It is an honour to have you as our visitor at the Venezuela embassy,” citing that Motsoeneng’s support for Venezuela was greatly appreciated.

In January, while speaking at the SACP’s memorial for the late Joe Slovo, Aceveco showed appreciation and thanked South Africa on its stance on the political mayhem in his country, referring to the kidnapping of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores by the US military forces.

He said at the time that the spirits of the people of Venezuela were high, vowing that Venezuelans would resist the US imperialist aggression.

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