Home Affairs deports nearly 110K undocumented migrants 

Over the past two financial years, the Department of Home Affairs has deported 109 344 undocumented immigrants.

According to official figures, deportations rose significantly during this period, underscoring the department’s intensified efforts to address immigration violations and reinforce the rule of law.

The department said this reflects a sharp increase in enforcement activity since the establishment of the government of national unity.

In the first year of the current administration, deportations climbed by 30%, increasing from 39 672 in the 2023/2024 financial year to 51 560 in 2024/2025.

This upward trend continued into 2025/2026, with a further 12% rise, bringing the annual total to 57 784 deportations.

Cumulatively, deportations have surged by 46% over the two-year period, reaching 109 344 by March 31, 2026.

Long-term deterrence

Home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber attributed the increase to a series of reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency and strengthening enforcement mechanisms.

“These numbers indicate that we are now reaping the fruits of reforms focused on greater efficiency and intensified enforcement against immigration violators,” Schreiber said.

“Through ongoing campaigns like Operation New Broom, as well as the increasing use of biometric verification tools, we have already increased deportations by 46%.

“Our message remains clear: if you are in South Africa illegally, self-deport now before we find you and ban you from ever entering our country legally in the future.”

Schreiber stated that while enforcement remains a priority, the department is also focusing on long-term deterrence and modernisation initiatives.

“While enforcement efforts are clearly yielding fruit and scaling up every year, we remain equally focused on deterrence and modernisation.

“The deployment of drone and body camera technology has already made a difference, while the impending scale-up of the electronic travel authorisation system will record biometrics for every foreigner who enters our country, dramatically enhancing our ability to detect and arrest anyone who is in South Africa illegally,” he said.

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