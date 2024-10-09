Home Affairs gazettes ‘market-friendly’ Remote Work Visitor Visa

The Department of Home Affairs has announced the gazetting of the highly anticipated Remote Work Visitor Visa as well as the new points-based system for work visas.

In July, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the Government of National Unity’s (GNU) collective mandate in this area. This through his call to “overhaul the visa regime to attract skills and investment and grow the tourism sector”.

Just three months later, the department says it has delivered on this mandate through a set of world-class reforms.

“The gazetting of all required elements for the Remote Work Visitor Visa and the new points-based system for work visas amounts to the single most progressive and pro-jobs regulatory reform South Africa has seen in decades,” said Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber.

He commended the department’s meticulous attention to detail. This to ensure that these reforms are fit-for-purpose and market-friendly. It has resulted in two products that begin to reposition South Africa as a world-class destination for investment and tourism. To create thousands of new jobs for South Africans.

Transparent framework to adjudicate visas

“Importantly, the new points-based system also introduces a transparent framework to adjudicate visas. This in order to tackle corruption,” he said.

The Remote Work Visa “enables highly paid individuals employed abroad and thus do not compete with local workers. They can spend their valuable foreign currency right here in South Africa. The individuals can also pay value-added tax into the South African fiscus. They can eat at South African restaurants and buy South African goods and services from South African producers”.

The new Points-Based System for Work Visas combats corruption and inefficiency. This it does by cutting the red tape and introducing a transparent points scale. It does so to objectively determine who qualifies for a Critical Skills or General Work Visa.

Additionally, there’s a new system for General Work Visa applications submitted outside of the Trusted Employer Scheme. A newly introduced threshold of R650, 796 in gross annual income – which amounts to double the median income in the formal sector. It will better protect existing jobs at the lower end of the market while injecting skills at the top.

Growing the number of high-end skills as a share of the total population by just 0.02% can boost the economy. This can boost the annual economic growth by up to 1.2%. An independent research commissioned by the Reserve Bank and the International Food Policy Research Institute revealed this.

The same research projects that an enhanced visa regime can create seven new jobs. This for every additional skilled worker attracted into the economy.

Fighting corruption in our immigration system

“…Home Affairs is fighting corruption in our immigration system while delivering on the GNU’s apex priority. This to grow the economy and create thousands of new jobs for the people of South Africa. It does this by harnessing the power of market-based regulatory reform to cut red tape and enhance transparency.

“I want to thank the Presidency and Operation Vulindlela for their valuable support. And I look forward to continue working together too. In order to roll out further reforms that combat corruption and create jobs,” Schreiber said.

While the department lays the foundation for digital transformation to shift exclusively to online application and adjudication, people can apply. Applicants for the Remote Work Visa and for the Critical Skills Visa and General Work Visa under the new Points-Based System can continue to submit applications. They can do this through the relevant service providers and South African missions abroad. This is as an interim measure.

The relevant documents can be accessed at dha.gov.za.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content