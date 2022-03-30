Home Affairs, Iranti to jointly mark Transgender Day of Visibility

In celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility, Home Affairs has joined hands with Iranti, a Johannesburg-based media advocacy organisation, to make the lives of transgender people easy.

Transgender Day of Visibility is an international event that recognises the resilience and accomplishments of the transgender group within the LGBTQI+ community.

Iranti advocates for the rights of the LGBTIQ+ people with specific focus on lesbian, transgender, gender non-conforming, and intersex people in Africa. The Transgender Day of Visibility will be hosted on Thursday at Iranti offices in Brixton, Johannesburg.

Iranti said in a statement: “On this day, we celebrate the trans-people among us, raise awareness about the struggles that they face, and advocate for more protected rights for them in a bid to reform society and empower this community as it rightfully deserves.

“We have teamed up with the Home Affairs for Transgender Day of Visibility on 31 March, and [we] will be offering ID document applications to trans-people at House of Iranti.

“If you’re trans and need assistance with your ID, please come to our office, the Department of Home Affairs officials will be on hand to help.”

Among other services, Home Affairs will help with gender marker change.

For our #TransgenderDayOfVisibility event, @HomeAffairsSA will also be on hand to share info on gender marker change applications such as requirements, time frames, and costs. Date: 31 March

Time: 09:00-16:00

Location: Iranti offices RSVP here: https://t.co/JYpTCOfTD1 pic.twitter.com/WyAZKZGbTC — Iranti (@irantiorg) March 29, 2022

