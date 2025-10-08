Home Affairs minister extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

Zimbabwean nationals living in South Africa have been granted a temporary lifeline after Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber announced an 18-month extension of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP).

The permits, originally set to expire on November 28, will now remain valid until May 28 2026.

The decision, which has been published in the Immigration Directive No. 21 of 2025, was made under the Immigration Act, allowing the minister to extend exemptions while government finalises long-term immigration policy for ZEP holders.

“The Immigration Advisory Board, which started operating in April, is currently in consultations to find a sustainable solution,” according to Minister Leon Schreiber’s directive. Lifeline for the next 18 months “In the meantime, no ZEP holder will face arrest, deportation, or detention simply for not having a valid exemption certificate,” the directive further reads.

ZEP holders will also be allowed to enter and exit South Africa freely. Provided they meet other immigration requirements. They can apply for other visa categories without being forced to show a valid ZEP, visa, or special authorisation letter.

The extension affects around 178, 000 Zimbabweans who have lived in the country for over a decade. And the announcement brings temporary relief for them.

But the decision has sparked political backlash. ActionSA has strongly rejected the extension. It accuses the government of failing to deal with the country’s immigration crisis.

“This decision represents yet another act of indecision and weakness by a government that continues to avoid confronting South Africa’s immigration crisis head-on,” ActionSA said in a statement.

While the party claims that they support a humane approach. It has criticised the “ongoing pattern of temporary measures”, saying it undermines public confidence and border control. ActionSA condemns move

ActionSA has called for a clear, time-bound transition plan. This along with stronger border enforcement and internal immigration controls.

“Every further delay deepens social tensions and tells law-abiding South Africans that their government lacks the political courage to lead,” the party said.

The controversial permit was first launched in 2017. It was put into place to regularise the status of Zimbabwean nationals residing in South Africa. Those who had previously held the Zimbabwean Dispensation Permit.

However, in December 2021, the Department of Home Affairs announced the discontinuation of the ZEP. This allowed permit holders until December 31 2022 to transition to other visa categories.

In 2023 the Johannesburg High Court ruled the termination unlawful. It ordered the government to revisit the issue through a process that is fair with the law.

