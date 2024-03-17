Home Affairs refers Zimbabwean North West CFO to SIU

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has revealed that a criminal case has been opened against Kudakwashe Mpofu, a Zimbabwean national who served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the North West Development Corporation.

The case stems from allegations that Mpofu used fraudulent documentation to reside and work in South Africa.

At a media briefing on Sunday, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed that Mpofu had been using fraudulent documentation to remain in the country, including a purported permanent residence permit that was declared fraudulent by the department.

Despite being informed of the illegality of his permit as early as June 23, 2023, Mpofu continued to hold a position of significant responsibility within the North West government, handling public funds as CFO of the Department of Economic Development, the Minister said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am here to confirm to you today that according to our records, Mr. Kudakwashe Mpofu’s Permanent Residence Permit is fraudulent, was not issued by the Department of Home Affairs, and we do not know where he obtained it from.

“We can confirm that the Permanent Residence Permit reference number appearing on Mr. Mpofu’s document does not exist in our system, and we can further confirm that the control number appearing on Mr. Mpofu’s purported document was not issued by the department to him, but rather it was legitimately issued to somebody else.

“As to how Mr. Mpofu came across that control number, we do not know. It is not possible in our system for the same control number to be used more than once, as these are face-value documents printed by the Government Printing Works.”

Motsoaledi expressed concern over the matter, labelling it a “national embarrassment” that Mpofu was able to secure employment with falsified documents.

He revealed that Mpofu has since been suspended from his position, following the discovery of the fraudulent documentation.

The minister further raised questions about the lack of action taken by both Home Affairs officials and the Human Resources division of the North West government in verifying Mpofu’s documentation.

He announced that the matter has been escalated to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for further investigation, with a focus on both Home Affairs and North West officials involved in handling the issue.

This development follows a recent petition submitted by 14 Home Affairs officials demanding an end to investigations by the department’s counter-corruption unit, he said.

Motsoaledi hinted at possible systemic issues within the department, referencing a previous case involving the illegal presence of prophet Shepherd Bushiri in the country.

Minister Motsoaledi emphasised the need for a comprehensive investigation into visa issues within the department, urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to issue a proclamation for the SIU to delve deeper into the matter.

“I wish to remind the country that after Bushiri obtained his fraudulent Permanent Residence Permit, which he used to defraud his own congregation of R102 million, fourteen Home Affairs officials working in the Permitting Unit where these visas are produced wrote a petition to me as a Minister demanding that the Counter-Corruption Unit of the Department stop investigating their “errors.”

“This alarming petition led to the establishment of the now well-known Ministerial Task Team headed by former Director-General in the Presidency, Dr. Cassius Lubisi. The question is, is Mr. Mpofu’s case one of those so-called ‘errors’ that were not supposed to be investigated? The SIU will provide answers,” he said.

“For now, we have opened a criminal case at the Pretoria Central Police Station, and we are happy that the North West Development Corporation has suspended Mr. Mpofu.”

In conclusion, Motsoaledi reiterated his commitment to rooting out corruption within the department, warning that individuals like Mpofu, whom he likened to “crocodiles,” will face consequences for their actions.

