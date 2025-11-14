Home Affairs reveals Palestinian travellers did not seek asylum

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber has clarified that a group of 153 travellers arriving from Palestine via Nairobi had no intention of seeking asylum in South Africa, despite initial concerns triggered by incomplete travel documentation.

In a statement that he released after the passengers were cleared at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, Schreiber said officials had to verify the circumstances surrounding missing departure stamps, absent return tickets, and a lack of accommodation details for several members of the group.

But he said that these gaps did not point to any attempt to claim asylum.

“The absence of stamps, return flights and accommodation information did not indicate an intention by the travellers to seek asylum,” Schreiber said.

Legitimate travel plans

He added that once officials established the legitimacy of the group’s travel plans, their entry could be processed without complication.

“Once it became clear that these travellers had legitimate plans and that they would be accommodated and cared for during their stay, I presented the updated information to the BMA [Border Management Authority] Commissioner. On humanitarian grounds and in line with our legal framework, we were able to finalise their entry.”

According to the department, all 153 passengers held valid Palestinian passports. None applied for asylum at any stage.

The travellers, who arrived on a chartered flight from Kenya, were initially held for additional verification after BMA officials flagged the missing travel details.

Schreiber said South Africa grants 90-day visa-free access to holders of ordinary Palestinian passports.

He further said the exemption comes with routine checks. These are designed to ensure the safety of both visitors and the host country.

Palestinian embassy roped in

“While the verification process was under way, vulnerable members of the group were moved to air-conditioned buses. The government also consulted the Palestinian embassy and other stakeholders to clarify the missing documentation.”

According to the minister, by the time entry was granted, 23 individuals had already boarded connecting flights to onward destinations.

The department confirmed it had also taken note of a statement from the Palestinian embassy. It alleges that an unregistered and misleading organisation had arranged the trip, collected money, and facilitated irregular travel. And it later attempted to distance itself when problems emerged.

Schreiber said the claims would be investigated.

“We take these claims very seriously,” he said.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content