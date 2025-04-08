Home Affairs shows six crooked officials the door over graft

On Tuesday, the Department of Home Affairs said it has dismissed a further six “crooked” officials for fraud and corruption.

In a media statement released on Tuesday, Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza confirmed the dismissal of the six officials. He said this brings the total number of dismissed employees in the department since July 2024 to 33.

“The Department of Home Affairs has today dismissed a further six officials with

immediate effect. They were dismissed for a range of offences including fraud and corruption. Another six were issued with final written warnings.

Total number of dismissed officials is at 33

“This brings the total number of officials dismissed since July 2024 to 33, as the department intensifies its clean-up campaign,” said Qoza.

He said a further eight officials have already been convicted and sentenced to prison terms. These range from four to 18 years, while criminal prosecution of another 19 officials is

underway.

“The latest dismissals follow from the recent launch of the Border Management and

Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum. This has further strengthened coordination between Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority, Special Investigating Unit, and the National Prosecuting Authority,” said Qoza.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said: “The speed at which Home Affairs, in collaboration with the SIU, is clearing out corruption from our midst demonstrates that swift progress can be made in the fight against this scourge.

Minister affirms commitment to fight graft

“I have made it clear to the department that delays will not be tolerated. And that we will not rest until every last corrupt official has been fired.”

Schreiber applauded the various government authorities for the arrests and successful convictions.

“I applaud the inter-departmental teams for their progress in ensuring that we wash the stain of corruption and state capture off of Home Affairs. This so that it becomes the proud institution our country deserves. My message to remaining perpetrators is clear. It is only a matter of time before we catch you and hold you accountable,” said Schreiber.

