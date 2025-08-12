Home Affairs to offer services from mobile office after building gutted by fire

A fierce blaze ripped through the Department of Home Affairs building in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday morning, reducing the second floor of the two-storey structure to ashes.

The City of Ekurhuleni’s Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) raised suspicions of arson as the cause of the fire, which erupted during a protest over evictions in the nearby Pharoe Park area.

DEMS reported that their teams acted swiftly to contain the blaze.

No injuries reported

“Our teams worked tirelessly to knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading further. We had to force entry into locked areas to secure the building. But thankfully, no injuries were reported,” said DEMS.

The rapid response ensured the fire was confined to the second floor, though significant damage was reported.

The City of Ekurhuleni condemned the destruction, calling it an attack on public infrastructure.

“We call for calm and cooperation with law enforcement. Such acts undermine our community and will not be tolerated,” a city official stated.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) linked the fire to protests over court-ordered evictions at Pharoe Park, a low-cost rental area. It is alleged that government employees, including teachers, nurses and police also occupy the low-cost rental property.

Dispute over rent-free living

“These people are attempting to occupy flats at Pharoe Park without paying rent. That is what they were protesting for,” said EMPD in a statement.

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber expressed outrage, vowing swift justice.

“We are working closely with SAPS to provide all evidence needed for swift convictions. I can confirm a case now has been opened,” Schreiber said.

“Attacks on our people and critical infrastructure like the Home Affairs building will not be tolerated for even one second.”

Home Affairs will be providing services to the public at their mobile offices.

Alternative offices

“For smart cards, passport applications and collections will be at Germiston Civic Services Centre car park. Reprinting of certificates is to be done in any office in Gauteng. Late registration of birth at Alberton and Boksburg. Late registration of birth clients to resubmit.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the arrest of two individuals. They are charged with public violence in connection to the incident.

The fire has disrupted services at the Home Affairs office. Authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage.

