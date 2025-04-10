Home Affairs unleashes drones to tackle illegal immigration

Four advanced unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones, and 40 body-worn cameras will be deployed for the first time at the country’s ports of entry over the Easter long weekend.

The drones are equipped with some of the most advanced night vision cameras in the world, including thermal detection technology.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the devices are able to recognise and lock onto heat sources, moving people, or vehicles.

They can also travel at speeds up to 43km per hour and are capable of operating in remote rural areas without access to GPS and even underground.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber said the launch of technology marks the biggest step forward in enhancing border security and management.

“Data show that when we first trialled the use of drones over the festive season, the number of attempted illegal crossings that were successfully prevented increased by 215%,” said Schreiber.

Cutting-edge technology

He added that the Border Management Authority (BMA) will now permanently deploy this cutting-edge technology on a full-time basis.

“Our message to would-be illegal immigrants and smugglers is clear: we are now watching the borderline during the day, we are watching at night, we can see your body heat wherever you try to hide, and we will catch you.

“As we roll out more and more cutting-edge technology, there are fewer and fewer places to hide for criminals who undermine our national security,” he said.

Schreiber explained that the cameras will be fitted to officials working in the port environment to detect and punish acts of corruption while also monitoring the efficiency of officials.

“Importantly, the cameras are linked to a dedicated digital evidence management system, which ensures that all footage is admissible in court to ensure successful convictions.”

Successes from festive season plan

Dr Michael Masiapato, the BMA commissioner, said the Easter operation follows the successfully implemented 2024/25 festive season plan, which saw a steady increase of 5 084 251 travellers processed across 71 ports of entry.

“This plan builds on the successes and lessons learnt from our previous operations, ensuring the advancement of robust mechanisms for safe and secure travel,” Masiapato said.

He said that through the assistance of drone technology, previous deployments in the December-January operations were responsive and reactive to illegal movements.

“The increase in festive season movements prompted the BMA to officially begin with the Easter planning phase on February 1 and continue through April 14.

“The execution phase of the BMA’s Easter operational plan will run for a period of 10 days starting from the 15th to the 24th of April, during which period deployments and intensified border operations will be heightened.

“We are here to serve the citizens of the country and to deter any illegality at our ports of entry and border law enforcement area without fear or favour,” he said.

Spike in movement of people

Masiapato said the Easter period is traditionally characterised by a significant spike in the movement of people and goods across the country’s ports, placing increased demand on the BMA to maintain optimal operational readiness.

“During this period, families travel for religious observances, holidays, and cultural gatherings, while traders and transporters increase activity in preparation for the long Easter weekend.

“With the expected increase in attendance from the Zion Christian Church in Limpopo, more travellers are expected to move from our neighbouring countries into South Africa.

“These heightened activities bring both opportunities and risks, requiring a concerted and integrated operational response,” he said.

The BMA is undertaking training to equip eight officers to become expert drone pilots. They will operate the devices on a shift basis and will move around different ports. – SAnews.gov.za

