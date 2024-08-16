Home Affairs wants deportation of Libyans carried out quickly

The Department of Home Affairs has welcomed the court decision that the 95 Libyan nationals that were arrested in White River, Mpumalanga, be deported.

In that regard, the Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber, has instructed the department to proceed with speed while observing all the legal processes to ensure that the deportations are conducted swiftly.

This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew charges against the Libyans who were arrested at a suspected military camp in Mpumalanga in July.

Paving the way for deportation

“Consequently, Home Affairs officials were in court to secure the confirmations for deportation from the magistrate, as this will pave the way for their deportation,” the department said on Thursday.

Home Affairs officials are finalising logistics for the deportation.

“As indicated earlier, deportation was among the options Home Affairs considered when working with other law-enforcement authorities,” it said, adding that it stands ready to send the group back to its home country,” the department said.

“We will not hesitate to act decisively to ensure that anyone who breaches the immigration laws of the country is processed through the courts and accordingly faces the consequences. Respect for the rule of law is sacrosanct.”

The case was brought forward

In a surprising turn of events this week, the NPA withdrew the case against 95 Libyans who were arrested at a military-style training camp in Mpumalanga.

Overnight, the White River magistrate’s court roll was updated, bringing forward a case originally scheduled for August 26 to Thursday.

This followed an urgent application by the accused’s legal team.

The men had initially faced charges under the Immigration Act after being apprehended at an unaccredited camp in Masoyi, near White River, more than a week ago.

The camp allegedly conducted military training without proper authorisation, casting a shadow of suspicion over the group. – SAnews.gov.za