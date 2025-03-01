HOMEMAKERS Fair back with a bang

The HOMEMAKERS Fair is back by popular demand at the Kyalami Grand Prix, in Johannesburg. The exhibition, which started on Friday, is scheduled to end on Sunday.

“In today’s fast-paced world, time is one of our most valuable assets. Visitors to exhibitions like HOMEMAKERS Fair choose to spend their time with us, actively seeking new products and solutions to meet specific needs,” says Hestelle Robinson, the CEO of HOMEMAKERS Fair.

She said live events are still incomparable even with the move to digital.

Robinson said exhibitions had long been a potent means of bringing goods to the public before COVID-19.

It’s a game of numbers

Brands are looking to bring numbers and help growth.

Robinson further highlighted that exhibitions provide direct access to a highly targeted audience. They allow brands to engage, spark conversations, gauge interest, and gather real-time feedback.

Raymond Noppé of Epa! Food Products and Services said exhibitions are a key driver of brand awareness and revenue.

“After 13 years in the market with the Epa! brand, we still value exhibitions as are our core income stream, expanding both visibility and sales. While it’s difficult to measure the direct impact of events like HOMEMAKERS Fair, we know it connects us with a high-end consumer base that values quality. Our longstanding participation is driven by the show’s ability to attract a premium audience, with repeat business being our most valuable outcome.”

Strategic outlook is important

Noppé stated that a strategic approach is essential for businesses that are considering exhibitions.

“Identifying the right platform, setting clear objectives, and planning a budget and targets based on expected returns are key to success. A strong visual presence, seamless customer experience, and CRM integration will maximise impact and long-term engagement.

“Ultimately, the relationship forged between brands and consumers through the high impact, tangible experience and sensory and personal engagements provided by quality exhibition platforms, has and always will be an integral part of adding lasting credibility to brands and products for their target consumers,” he said.

Face-to-face engagement is priceless

As the exhibition landscape continues to evolve, one thing remains clear — face-to-face engagement is invaluable. Whether you’re an established exhibitor or considering your first show, the key to success lies in strategic planning, strong visual presence, and genuine interactions. For businesses looking to stand out, the right exhibition isn’t just an opportunity — it’s a game-changer.

General Info:

Show dates: 28 February to 2 March 2025

Show times: Fri 10h00 – 18h00 | Sat & Sun 09h00 – 18h00

Tickets can be purchased from www.homemakersonline.co.za/jhbfair/ or from our ticketing partner TIXSA www.tixsa.co.za.

Entrance:

Adults: R130 | Pensioners: R80 | Scholars: R30 | Bestie’s Pass: R200 – 2 Adults Friday & Online Tickets Only | Weekend Pass: R240 | Family Pass: R270 – 2 Adults & 2 Children

Parking: R20

Venue: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre, Cnr R55 &, Allandale Rd, Kyalami Estate, Midrand

