Honeydew cops killed while on duty

Two police detectives were found dead on Wednesday in Honeydew, Roodepoort. Their bodies found not far away from the police van that they were driving,

This makes in total three brutal deaths of policemen in the last seven days.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Math, two officers were murdered in the Eastern Cape province and another in Gauteng.

Mathe said the motive behind the murders has not been established, however, the two cops who worked at the Honeydew police station were on-duty when they were killed.

“The constable and sergeant were found metres away from a state vehicle that they were driving. Gauteng police have mobilised resources to find those responsible for this crime.”

Last week a court orderly at the Motherwell magistrates court in Gqeberha was also shot on duty. A man allegedly entered the court building disarmed him and then shot and killed him with his service pistol before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was wounded in a shoot-out with police when he was caught inside a minibus taxi.

