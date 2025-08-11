Hope Achievers founder spent R1m to help addicts 

Limpopo businessman and visionary Watson Luandi has spent more than R1-million of his own money rehabilitating substance abusers at his Hope of Achievers Rehabilitation Centre in rural Segwashi outside Polokwane in Limpopo’s Capricorn District.

The centre is home to 50 patients, including two professional soccer players, two engineers, one former Reserve Bank accountant, teachers and IT specialists.

The centre is showing some significant growth as more people are now calling the place home, far away from home.

Sunday World reported that former Kaizer Chiefs star Kgaogelo Sekgotha and Lerato Chabangu, formerly with Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows, were fighting their demons.

“We are charging R3 500 per patient per month,” he said.

“Presently, we have eight people who are not paying, and even those who are paying don’t pay in full, but we don’t turn a patient away because of their financial situation. Our monthly expenditure is just above R80 000.

“I have spent close to R1-million over the past seven months.”

Luandi told Sunday World when he founded the centre seven months ago he aimed to restore the dignity of those who are addicted to substances instead of condemning them.

Just more than a year ago, the name Watson Luandi would cause criminals and substance abusers in Seshego and the surrounding Moletji areas, fear.

The 41-year-old Seshego native was then one of the community leaders who would resort to harsh mob justice to deal with criminal activities.

“Criminals used to fear us in the entire Polokwane area because we used to spare no rod when dealing with their unruly behaviour of terrorising our communities. But as time went by, I realised that fighting fire with fire was not a solution because that was like condemning them to the already harsh conditions of a useless life characterised by poverty and hopelessness,” said the now born-again Christian pastor and petroleum broker.

“And that’s how the idea of establishing the rehabilitation centre was conceived, with the idea of bringing a solution to reduce the substance abuse problem while restoring dignity, giving them hope for the future, hence the name, Home of Achievers.”

Luadi said the centre originally operated from a house at Mankweng township, a few minutes away from the University of Limpopo, but had to relocate to the remote Sigwashi village a month later.

“Luckily, the Department of Health handed over to us an old unused clinic in Segwashi, free of charge. Our only expenses are water and electricity, plus the salary for our ten staff members,” he added

“We don’t get any funding yet, but we are a registered institution with the Department of Social Development.

“We are planning to show Safa our work and are calling on all clubs to come on board. We need more substance abuse awareness at all clubs so that these problems are not swept under the rug,” he said.

“We go on awareness campaigns to schools and malls, supported by SAPS and the Department of Social Development. We would be happy if we could get more exposure.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content