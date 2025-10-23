Hope on the horizon for Limpopo’s Zebediela as investor hunt intensifies

The escalating unemployment rate in and around Zebediela, within the Lepelle-Nkumpi Municipality, could soon become a thing of the past — if plans by the Limpopo Economic Development Agency (LEDA) and the Department of Agriculture and Land Reform to attract a strategic investor bear fruit.

LEDA and the provincial Agriculture Department have joined forces with the Bjatladi Communal Property Association (BCPA) — custodians of the once-iconic Zebediela Citrus Estate — to secure an investor capable of revitalising and managing the collapsed estate.

LEDA spokesperson, Leo Gama, confirmed the development. He said one of the agency’s core mandates is to create a conducive environment for investment across all economic sectors to stimulate job creation.

Plan to revive citrus estate

“All key projects with potential to achieve that are promoted by LEDA. The aim is to revive projects such as the Zebediela Citrus Estate once all affected stakeholders are in agreement. Hence our campaign to attract an investor,” Gama explained.

He said the stakeholders have agreed that any potential investor must meet specific requirements. These include at least 10 years’ experience in citrus farming and the ability to inject R100-million in bank-guaranteed capital. The investor must also be willing to enter into an equity-based joint venture with the BCPA.

This latest effort follows a series of meetings between the BCPA and the Limpopo government. This is aimed at rescuing the dilapidated estate, located about 60km south of Polokwane. Once the largest orange producer in the southern hemisphere, Zebediela Citrus Estate supplied thousands of tonnes of oranges to markets across the world.

Earlier this year, MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Nakedi Kekana, met with representatives from Premier Stan Mathabatha’s office and the newly elected BCPA committee to discuss solutions.

Key economic driver

“The importance of the citrus farm cannot be overstated. It plays a crucial role in providing much-needed jobs in the community,” said Kekana at the time.

It was resolved in the meeting to develop a master plan to resuscitate the farm. And to also explore potential investment opportunities.

“The plan details how the farm could breathe again,” Kekana said.

Zebediela Citrus Estate’s decline began after the BCPA’s successful land claim in 2003. The process transferred ownership of the farm to the community. Since then, the association has been beset by mismanagement and infighting. And this led to numerous court battles between rival factions.

By late 2023, the estate faced looming liquidation. It had debts exceeding R170-million. Workers were ordered to stop reporting for duty as operations ground to a halt.

Today, new challenges persist. Vandals have removed large sections of the electric security fence, allowing livestock to graze freely across the farm. Residents in surrounding areas have also chopped down most of the orange trees for firewood. And many buildings that once housed workers and officials have been stripped bare.

Empty promises

For locals like Maria Lekoloane, promises of revitalisation are met with scepticism. She has worked at the 3,000-hectare farm for over 15 years.

“We get excited every time the provincial government promises to restore the plantation. But we end up disappointed when nothing happens,” she said.

Despite the setbacks, government and LEDA remain hopeful. The stakeholders believe that securing the right investor could finally restore Zebediela Citrus Estate to its former glory. And with it, the economic heartbeat of the region will be revived.

